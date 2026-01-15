Dante Moore and Dan Lanning will face the music together, and that's going to make Oregon better

Quarterback Dante Moore said he didn’t want to think about his upcoming decision in the minutes following Oregon’s 56-22 loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl. So the inquisitive horde in the press conference turned to Ducks coach Dan Lanning, hoping Lanning might shed some light on whether Moore might leave for the NFL or play another year at Oregon.

“What do you think [Moore] can learn from an experience like this game and what he went through tonight?” Lanning was asked.

Lanning didn’t respond with a sales pitch for why Moore should return. He responded with the truth.

“We just got our butt kicked. Right? That’s going to happen in life, right, and not just Dante,” Lanning said. “Every single person in the locker room, every coach, every person can learn. How do you respond to that? Some people crawl into a hole, right? They don’t face the music. Some people say, ‘OK, let’s figure it out. Let me challenge myself so I can be better.’”

Moore was going to choose that second option, whether he returned to Eugene or entered the NFL draft. Lanning was going to choose that second option, whether Moore returned or not.

But it feels fitting that they’ll figure it out together, the QB who took the less conventional route to this point and the coach who keeps inching his program closer to the ultimate prize.

The return of Moore feels like a continuation of the choice he made when he transferred from UCLA to Oregon following the 2023 season. Moore had been a late flip from the Ducks to the Bruins, and he’d been thrust onto the field quickly at UCLA. He learned he wasn’t quite ready. And after evaluating transfer destinations, he opted not for a place that would hand him the starting job — of which there were several — but for a place where he could learn behind veteran Dillon Gabriel for a season.

Could Moore be a quality NFL quarterback now? Sure. He has the requisite physical tools. But might he wind up a better NFL quarterback after another 15 or so starts at Oregon? Absolutely. Bo Nix, who spent his final two seasons as Oregon’s starter, entered the NFL at age 24 and now quarterback’s the AFC’s No. 1 seed, can attest.

Moore also can be a better college quarterback in his second season as a full-time starter. And guess who else will be better in 2026?

Lanning.

General public sentiment has shifted on Lanning because of the way his teams have exited the College Football Playoff these past two seasons. The Ducks went 13-0 and won the Big Ten before running into a buzzsaw wearing scarlet and gray in the Rose Bowl last year. Ohio State went on to win the national title. Oregon got shelled by Indiana to end this season. The Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites to beat Miami in Monday’s national title game.

Lanning has lost his last two season finales by a combined score of 96-43. The “can’t-win-the-big-one” chorus is chanting at full volume.

But guess who else couldn’t win the big one?

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who couldn’t until he did. Lanning’s former Georgia boss Kirby Smart, who couldn’t until he could.

In both cases, Day and Smart kept building rosters that kept creeping closer to the national title but kept falling short. Until they didn’t.

Some coaches flash like a supernova. Urban Meyer busted the BCS in his second season at Utah and won the national title in his second season at Florida. Curt Cignetti went 11-2 in his first year at Indiana and might win a national title in his second season.

Other coaches need more time. Lanning joined Smart’s Georgia staff in 2018, just after the Bulldogs lost the national title game to Alabama when Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith on second-and-26 in overtime. Everyone in Athens probably felt a national title was imminent. The Bulldogs had won the SEC in Smart’s second season and were recruiting in a way that would allow them to challenge Nick Saban’s Alabama annually.

That year’s title chase ended in the SEC title game with a collapse against a backup QB (who also was a future Super Bowl MVP) and a horrific fake punt call. The following year, eventual national champ LSU smoked Georgia 37-10 in the SEC title game. I asked Smart after that game whether Georgia needed to improve its scheme or its recruiting to undergo the kind of metamorphosis LSU did on offense between 2018 and 2019.

Smart didn’t like the question, and looking back, it probably was unfair. That LSU team happened to be the perfect mix of players and scheme at that moment. “There’s a lot of plays they run that we run,” a frustrated Smart said. “You watch the tape closely, they run the exact same plays we do. What’s the difference right now? They have a lot more success with it. They have guys getting open one-on-one and catching the ball.”

(Which does tend to be easier when Joe Burrow is throwing it and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are catching it.)

At that moment, Smart was days away from signing his 2020 recruiting class. Some idiot (me) was rubbing salt in the wound from the game just played, but Smart probably already knew he was building perhaps the most dominant defensive line the sport had ever seen (along with a stockpile of talent in practically every other position group). Two years later, that bunch led Georgia to its first national title since 1980. The following year, Smart’s team won another national title.

Why? Because Smart put his team in a position to compete for national titles every year other than his first season as a head coach. It didn’t all click until 2021 because winning national titles is incredibly difficult.

Lanning is doing the same. Had there been a 12-team College Football Playoff, he would have made it in year two. He did make it in year three (and would have made a four-team) and made it again in year four. With Moore returning alongside young playmakers such as receiver Dakorien Moore and back Jordon Davison and transfer portal editions such as safety Koi Perich (Minnesota) to replace NFL-bound stars such as Dillon Thieneman, Oregon will once again have a roster capable of competing for the Big Ten title and making the tournament.

If Lanning keeps doing this year after year, he will break through and win a national title. He knows the basic formula, but as Smart or Day would attest, sometimes it takes a while to get the exact measurements correct. But the more tries, the better the chance of cracking the code.

Lanning has a school willing to invest in a quality roster. He knows how to convince the right players to come to Eugene. He knows how to train them and how to motivate them.

He just has to get the Ducks over the hump now. And with Moore back and more reinforcements on the way, they’ll get another shot in 2026. Perhaps they break through. Or maybe they take one more step and then lose in the national title game.

As long as Lanning keeps challenging himself to get better instead of crawling in a hole, Oregon will keep creating chances. And eventually the Ducks will be the ones hoisting the trophy.