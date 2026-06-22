Dante Moore billboards pop up in Japan before Oregon football's historic trip abroad

Oregon star Dante Moore will have a compelling case as one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites. But his popularity is already starting to extend far past America alone.

NFL reporter Gregg Rosenthal posted pictures Monday of a few billboards of Dante Moore in Japan at one of the most heavily trafficked pedestrian crossings in the world. You might ask why Moore, or even Oregon football, is being featured in advertising abroad.

Well, there’s a reason. The Oregon football team will be making a trip to Japan later this week.

Oregon going extremely hard for Dante Moore in Shibuya for some reason?? pic.twitter.com/Hnyc3EmcR0 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) June 22, 2026

Division Street Events is hosting a historic football showcase in Japan that will bring Oregon football coaches and players to the country to help strengthen the ties between American and Japanese football. Those ties have continued to deepen in recent years.

Last season, Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa debuted a new jersey during the team’s annual homecoming game. His name featured on the jersey was written in Japanese, a unique touch and a testament to his roots. It was widely hailed as an awesome move for the sport.

As for the Oregon football venture, which Dante Moore and others will take part in, it will take place June 25-27 in Tokyo. The showcase will focus on 7-on-7 football.

Dan Lanning will help lead a coaches clinic covering route combinations, offensive concepts and tactical strategies in the game. Athletes will help demonstrate fundamental skills, core concepts and techniques.

“The opportunity to represent the University of Oregon in Tokyo is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Lanning said in a press release. “Football has taken all of us to incredible places, and it will be special to connect with players and coaches who love this game as much as we do. We are excited to share how we approach the game and to be part of something that’s much bigger than one trip.”

Safe to say Dante Moore might be recognized well in advance of Oregon’s arrival at this point. In any case, it figures to be a unique event.

“The Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase continues our legacy of creating innovative programs for student-athletes that are unmatched in the industry,” said Division Street CEO Rosemary St. Clair in a press release. “This event will be a celebration of how sport transcends borders and creates lasting cultural connections. Our goal is to introduce Oregon athletes and the Duck football brand to Japanese fans and establish a foundation of excitement and fan engagement that we can build on in future years.”