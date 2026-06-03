Dante Moore explains skipping 2026 NFL Draft, returning to Oregon: 'I wasn’t ready for the next step yet'

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore surprised many when he elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene despite most mock drafts projecting him as a likely Top 2 overall pick.

But the NFL’s loss is clearly the Ducks gain as the talented QB prepares to lead a loaded Oregon on a national championship run in 2026. And he’ll do so as the face of the sport after Moore was immortalized as one three cover athletes for the upcoming EA Sports’ College Football 27 video game.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Moore opened up about his decision to snub the NFL and return to Eugene for the 2026 season during a conversation with social media influencer and former Clemson running back Darien Rencher, who is contracted by EA Sports to create promotional material ahead of the game’s release next month.

“After that last game playing down there in the Peach Bowl, seeing the tears on my teammates’ faces, it kind of felt like that couldn’t be my last journey with them,” Moore told Rencher. “It was a great year, and, of course, I was projected to go (as) a high pick, … (so) everybody was screaming at me for the money reasons, but at the end of the day, I don’t play football for money.

We asked Oregon QB Dante Moore why he RETURNED to Eugene instead of entering the NFL Draft as a potential top pick…



“At the end of the day, I don’t play football for MONEY.” 😤



His answer is exactly why Ducks fans are fired up for 2026. 🦆🔥



– Interview By Darien Rencher… pic.twitter.com/nk3maWfl77 — The Journey (@thejrnymedia) June 3, 2026

“I play football because … I love the game, I love throwing the ball to my receivers, getting the ball to my running back. You know, I love letting the playmakers make play,” Moore continued. “So, a lot of us came back, we’re going to be a great team, (have) a great coaching staff, and kind of feel like I wasn’t ready for the next step yet too. I’ve got much to learn, got more to keep getting better at to perfect my craft, and keep stacking from there.”

Moore made similar statements in a recent conversation with On3 insider Pete Nakos, including how he hopes to continue to develop as a quarterback with another year in Oregon’s QB-friendly system. Along with Moore, the Ducks return a significant number of starters from a year ago, including its entire defensive line.

But it’s offensively where Oregon could be the most dynamic, especially with a healthy Evan Stewart rejoining a loaded WR room that includes sophomores Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, both of whom broke out with stellar freshmen seasons in 2025. The Ducks also added former UAB transfer Iverson Hooks out of the transfer portal.

“This receiver corps that we have is a blessing as a quarterback to have this,” Moore told Nakos. “They’ve been working their tails off. We’ve been going back and forth about things we like from this past year, and things we can do better. They’ve been a great crew, and there are a lot of young guys, but they got some experience last year, so I’m really excited.”

Moore enters the 2026 season as one of the biggest challengers to unseat Texas QB Arch Manning as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft next April. Moore also has the fifth-best odds at +1,200 to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM.