Dante Moore vs. Julian Sayin: Greg McElroy can see Oregon QB outplaying Ohio State star

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy released a ranking of his top 10 quarterbacks going into the 2026 season, starring Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin in the top spot. But it came with a caveat involving Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

McElroy can easily envision a scenario where the order is flipped. In fact, he even seemed to hint it might be likely.

“This is Year 3 now,” McElroy said of Dante Moore on the Always College Football podcast. “He’s the unquestioned leader in an offense that’s built to compete and win national championships. I think Dante Moore might outplay Julian Sayin this year. I still don’t know if he’ll have enough to win the Heisman Trophy.”

The ESPN analyst didn’t expand much on the competition between Julian Sayin and Dante Moore for the top spot. Of course, that battle could easily be decided on the field.

Oregon is set to travel to Ohio State on Nov. 7. The two will duke it out, possibly for national supremacy, on that stage.

For now, though, Moore checks in a notch below Sayin. He’s still rated above every other quarterback in the country by McElroy.

“At No. 2 it’s Dante Moore. He turned down the NFL Draft,” McElroy said. “A lot of people anticipated him being a first-round pick. And apparently he left a lot of money on the table. But if you look at his ’25 season it was a very solid year. Seventy percent completion, 34 touchdowns, did actually add quite a bit on the ground from time to time. And he leads Oregon to a College Football Playoff semifinal. Eventually lost to Indiana. Did finish pretty high up there in the Heisman voting. And according to some publications top two, top three quarterback. I have him at No. 2.”

So what does Dante Moore have to do to be in the conversation as the best quarterback in the country? McElroy explained.

“The concerns have really been more about high leverage decision-making,” he said. “If he’s getting hit, is he affected? He’s got the arm. He’s got the mobility. He knows how to extend plays. He’s got a high football IQ. I mean these are elite traits that show up on tape way more than any statistical number that we could point to right now.”

There are some obvious benefits for Dante Moore, too. Coming back for another year means he has plenty of experience.

And there should be some continuity, too, despite some staff changes. McElory broke it down.

“Does have the same offensive system, even though Will Stein is gone,” he said. “The offensive coordinator has been promoted from within, that’s Drew Mehringer. So they’re going to build kind of on the same foundation that produced all those efficiencies from Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, obviously two of the more decorated quarterbacks that we’ve seen in quite a while.

“I look at Moore’s numbers, he might throw up 3,400 yards and put up 35 touchdowns on an offense that averages 40 points a game. He could be the most dynamic quarterback in college football by October. He is No. 2 in college football at quarterback for me heading into ’26.”