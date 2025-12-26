Dave Portnoy reacts to Michigan targeting Kyle Whittingham as next head coach

Outgoing Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the top target for the Michigan head coaching job, On3‘s Pete Nakos reported Friday morning. On3’s The Wolverine first reported that Whittingham to Michigan was picking up steam Thursday night.

Whittingham stepped down from Utah at the end of the regular season, his 21st season leading the Utes. While many believed that decision indicated he would be retiring, that’s clearly not the case. Whittingham even joked that he was “in the transfer portal” just last week.

As news of Michigan targeting Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach emerged, Barstool Sports founder (and Michigan superfan) Dave Portnoy took to X/Twitter to react to the news.

This would be a great hire. Not 100% sure why he left Utah but he’s a great coach and you could certainly do far worse. He’d instantly be the 2nd best coach in the Big 10 behind Cignetii. Massive upgrade over Sherrone. https://t.co/H7PmD8A64V — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 26, 2025

Portnoy intentionally went out of his way to state that Kyle Whittingham would be the second best coach in the Big Ten, behind just Indiana‘s Curt Cignetti and ahead of Ohio State‘s Ryan Day. Day, whose Ohio State program is the reigning National Champion, and Portnoy remain oppositions as Portnoy constantly boasts his immense disdain for the program.

During his ‘Big Noon Kickoff‘ debut this season, Portnoy wore a mustache and a ‘I heart Ryan Day’ hat as it was reported that he wouldn’t be allowed into Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes’ season-opening clash against Texas. Once Ohio State beat Michigan this season, Buckeye fans responded by placing ‘Ryan Day lives rent free’ and ‘Ryan Day is my papa’ signs in Portnoy’s yard.

Should he be hired at Michigan, Whittingham would succeed head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause earlier this month after a university investigation found credible evidence that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was then charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering post-firing.

If hired, Whittingham would take over as the sixth Michigan head coach in the past 31 seasons.