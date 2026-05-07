David Pollack outlines positives of potential 24-team College Football Playoff

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) board voted in favor a potential 24-team College Football Playoff and the elimination of Conference Championship games on Tuesday.

While many around the college football world were up in arms over the vote, David Pollack looked at the positives in the potential move.

“The normal teams are going to be there regardless,” Pollack said. “They were there whether we had four (teams), or whether we expanded to 12. The teams that are going to benefit are the teams that haven’t ever tasted that. Teams on the periphery and the fringe every single year.

“This will get more emblems and more brands onto that College Football Playoff ticker, which is fantastic. That’s great. These fanbases are going to have the opportunity to go ‘okay, we’re in the College Football Playoff! We haven’t experienced this.’ This is going to be unique and cool.”

If the 24-team College Football Playoff were in play for the 2025 season, programs such as BYU, Vanderbilt, Utah, USC, Arizona, Virginia, Houston, Georgia Tech, and Iowa could have found their way in the event for the first time ever. While many claim the move to 24 teams will muddle the field, there’s no doubt a College Football Playoff berth will mean the world to many programs all around the country, who have yet to break through that glass ceiling.

Ahead of the third installment of a 12-team College Football Playoff, the idea of expansion continues to come up. While speaking exclusively with On3’s Chris Low, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was still 50/50 on the idea of a 24-team model, while Tennessee’sJosh Heupel said the expanded format “makes the most sense.”

The Big Ten circulated a proposed 24-team CFP last year and, in February, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a document that detailed how a 24-team bracket would have looked last season. The field included a 23-plus-1 model, with the 23 best teams and one spot for the Group of 6, and the elimination of conference championship games.

There’s also support for a 24-team College Football Playoff in Washington, D.C. Yahoo! Sports reported the White House and a presidential committee formed by President Donald Trump are also in favor of the expanded bracket. In a day and age where college sports continues to grow in popularity and revenue, the change to include more programs was almost inevitable.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.