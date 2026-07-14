David Pollack ranks college football's Top 5 quarterbacks entering 2026 season

With SEC Media Days still a week away, former ESPN analyst and Georgia legend David Pollack continued his Top 5 ranking series on Monday with his list of college football’s Top 5 quarterbacks entering the upcoming 2026 season. Pollack, considered one of the Bulldogs’ all-time best pass rushers, has also recently ranked his Top 5 running back rooms and defensive line units this season.

This week, Pollack listed his top quarterbacks, with his Top 5 list turning into more of a Top 6, but more on that later. Before delving into his list, Pollack made clear this is his personal ranking and based on an evaluation of attributes that he favors in QBs, including a legit dual-threat running ability as an athlete.

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“I want my quarterback to be a great processor — 100%. I want my quarterback to make throws, get the ball out, to read defenses, all that stuff. I also want my quarterback to be an athlete,” Pollack said. “So if you’re telling me to take the Top 5 quarterbacks in the country, I’m going to mix that into this. The weaponry is taken into account, the offensive line is taken into account. … Who do I want as my guy?”

So, without further ado, check out David Pollack’s Top 5 quarterbacks for the 2026 season, but not before a couple of honorable mentions:

Honorable mentions: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State; John Mateer, Oklahoma; Jayden Maiava, USC; LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina; Sam Leavitt, LSU; Byrum Brown, Auburn

Given the wealth of talent at the QB position, Pollack splits the difference at the No. 5 spot and rounds out his list with Carr, who is entering his second season as the Fighting Irish’s starter. Carr threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025 and returns with a loaded roster and a lot more responsibility on his shoulders after both of last year’s leading rushers — Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price — left for the NFL.

Pollack: “He’s as smooth as it gets, great velocity, can throw the football. … I think he’s guy that’s going to surge up this list. … When you look at CJ Carr, the ceiling is the roof.”

Pollack leans into potential with his selection of Mensah, last season’s ACC Player of the Year after leading Duke to a surprising ACC title with 3,973 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. This January, the athletic pocket passer joined an absolutely loaded Miami offense that returns 1,200-yard receiver Malachi Toney and 1,192-yard rusher Mark Fletcher Jr., as well as an experienced and physical offensive line.

Pollack: “The dude processes quickly, throws receivers open, makes plays. He’s a good athlete, but he doesn’t run to scramble, he runs to make plays. This dude is a severe upgrade for Miami.”

Pollack openly admits this might be a surprising placement given Moore is an early contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. But the former Georgia defensive star cited several concerns for the talented Ducks QB, including an overhauled offensive line and new offensive coordinator in 2026. Nevertheless, Moore is a proven product with 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns on 71.8% passing in 2025.

Pollack: “There’s a couple of reasons for pause, (but) it’s not talent — the dude’s got high completion rate, big arm, flat-liner personality-wise, came up big in a bunch of big moments. Will be efficient.”

This is less surprising, and goes against Pollack’s preference for dual-threat-capable QBs, but even he can’t deny Sayin’s natural passing ability. Sayin led the entire FBS with a 77% completion percentage to go along with 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions in his first season as the Buckeyes’ starter. Now he returns to lead an uber-talented Ohio State offense with star WR Jeremiah Smith.

Pollack: “His super power is accuracy, man, like the comparisons to Drew Brees are very legit. … Everything this dude does is surgical. … You’re talking a guy that’s absolutely deadly (accurate).”

Despite starting last season, his first as the Longhorns’ starter, on a bit of a low note, Manning quickly developed into a premier dual-threat passer with 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while also contributing another 10 scores and 399 yards on the ground in 2025. Add in the fact Texas dove into the portal and delivered him elite transfer talent around him, and Pollack expects big things from Manning in 2026.

Pollack: “Unbelievable arm talent, laser quick release, bro — that thing bb’s out. We’ve seen the dual-threat, now we’re going to see Arch Manning with less pressure than a year ago, with his best supporting cast he’s had, and it ain’t even close — one of the best in the country.”

Pollack makes no bones about it, Chambliss is his No. 1 quarterback due to his ability to everything exceptionally. Despite not starting last season as the starter, Chambliss quickly established himself as the guy in Oxford with an SEC-best 3,937 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions to go along with 527 rushing yards and 8 scores on the ground. Add in the Playoff experience he acquired during the Rebels’ improbable CFP run last season and 2026 could certainly be Chambliss’ year.

Pollack: “He is a point guard, the ball is out (quickly, he’s) an elite dual-threat, running the football at a high level, low interceptions just like everyone else in this list. … But the improv to go with all of that, … (he has) that extra ‘it’ factor, … that thing that he can do that other people can’t do.”