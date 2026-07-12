David Pollack ranks college football's Top 5 running back rooms entering 2026 season

With talking season already upon us following Big 12 Media Days last week, college football’s ranking season is nearing its conclusion as teams are less than a month away from the start of preseason practice. But in the meantime, former ESPN analyst and Georgia pass rusher David Pollack recently delivered his Top 5-ranked running back rooms during last week’s episode of his See Ball Get Ball podcast.

As Pollack made clear in his video, this ranking is of the Top 5 running back rooms, not necessarily individual running backs, so a team’s backfield depth is key. With that in mind, Pollack is also includes dual-threat quarterbacks into the mix, especially when they provide a special dynamic with their legs.

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So, without further ado, check out David Pollack’s Top 5 running back rooms for the 2026 season:

Honorable mentions: BYU Cougars, Florida Gators, Louisville Cardinals, Rutgers Scarlet Knights,

Pollack rounds out his Top 5 with what he suggested could be a surprise selection. The Yellow Jackets’ backfield is headlined by powerful in-state rusher Justice Haynes, who returns home after combining on nearly 1,500 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns across three seasons at Alabama (2023-24) and Michigan (2025), including 857 yards and 10 touchdowns through 7 games last season. Haynes, the son of Pollack’s former Georgia teammate Verron Haynes, now leads a Tech backfield that also includes fellow senior Malachi Hosley, the Jackets’ second-leading rusher last season with 697 yards and seven scores in 2025.

Pollack: “(Haynes is) just strong after contact, really, really great football player, great vision — he’s got it all as a running back. … I think those two guys provide a 1-2 punch that I know is going to be really, really good in a system that’s going to run the football.”

Next up are the reigning national runner-up Hurricanes, who road superstar running back Mark Fletcher Jr. to the College Football Playoff national championship game last season. Fletcher had more than 500 rushing yards in Miami’s four playoff games alone and finished with 1,192 and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Miami actually returns all three of its leading rushers from a year ago, including junior CharMar Brown and sophomore Girard Pringle, who provide a little thunder and lightning versatility off the bench. Throw in new dual-threat transfer QB Darian Mensah and the ‘Canes have a dynamic backfield in 2026.

Pollack: “(Fletcher is a) big, strong, physical, powerful runner, looks a little bit Derrick Henry-esque. … When you look at other guys, (ChaMar) Brown, (a) bruiser, you saw Pringle get some touches, and those guys are back. They’re going to be deep, they’re going to be athletic.”

This wouldn’t be a Pollack list if he couldn’t plug his alma mater. Of course, he does so here for good reason with a Bulldogs backfield that also returns its top three leading rushers from a year ago, including quarterback Gunner Stockton, who had 462 yards and a team-high 10 rushing scores in 2025. Georgia also returns junior Nate Frazier, who led the team with 947 rushing yards, and sophomore Chauncey Bowens, the 225-pound bruiser who added 526 rushing yards last season. And don’t forget about Dante Dowdell, a physical short-yardage option who transferred from Kentucky this offseason.

Pollack: “I don’t know if there’s a deeper (running back) room in college football, because I get Gunner Stockton … he’s shown the ability in the read game to make plays. … I think the depth at that spot, the QB I get, man, I’m going with (Georgia at) No. 3 in the country.”

As we near the No. 1 spot, Pollack continues to include dual-threat quarterbacks in the mix with his selection of the Rebels, which return both of last season’s leading rushers in junior tailback Kewan Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Lacy, a former Missouri transfer, broke out in 2025 with a career-high 1,567 rushing yards and an SEC-best 24 touchdowns on the ground last season. Meanwhile, Chambliss added 527 rushing yards and 8 scores to go along with nearly 4,000 passing yards in 2025, and now returns after earning an injunction in his eligibility case versus the NCAA earlier this year.

Pollack: “You saw when (Lacy) gets to the second level, good luck, he’s got those Darren McFadden(-like) long strides, playmaking ability. … Gets a ton of volume, a ton of totes. … But having Trinidad (provides) balance, … time and time again in the redzone, he was the guy making the touchdowns.”

As if there was any question given what the Tigers return in junior running back Ahmad Hardy, who led the entire Power Four with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 scores in 2025. Of course, there’s concern about when Hardy will be back on the field after the dynamic ‘back suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg in May. While there’s confidence he’ll play this season, it’s unclear how quickly he’ll be able to rebound following the surgery. Until then, Missouri will turn to fellow junior Jamal Roberts, who finished second on team with 753 rushing yards and six scores with the Tigers’ SEC-leading rushing attack last season.

Pollack: “Ahmad Hardy showed me, this dude was the best, there’s no debating to me, he was the best in the country a year ago. … He is a horse, and (Missouri) saddled him up and road him. … But I also get Jamal Roberts, who had several 100-yard games, averaged over 6 yards per carry (in 2025).”