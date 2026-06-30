David Pollack ranks Top 5 defensive line units in college football heading into 2026 season

With summer officially upon us, the college football world is fully entrenched in ranking season as pundits far and wide begin to look ahead toward the upcoming 2026 college football season. That includes former ESPN analyst and Georgia pass rusher David Pollack, who recently revealed his Top 5-ranked defensive line units during Monday’s episode of his See Ball Get Ball podcast.

And the 44-year-old Pollack should know about elite defensive line play after the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame inductee racked up a program-record 36 sacks between 2001-04, which still ranks fourth all-time in SEC history. The two-time first-team All-American capped his collegiate career by sweeping many of the national defensive awards in 2004 before becoming a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

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As he’ll attest to, one major similarity with every team on Pollack’s Top 5 defensive lines is the presence of elite size in the middle and elite speed and athleticism combing off the edge. Pollack did admit to a slight oversight in the on-air construction of his list, but made up for it by adding Miami into his Top 5 at No. 3 when his list was finalized Tuesday.

So, without further ado, check out David Pollack’s Top 5 defensive lines for the 2026 season, including an honorable mention after the Hurricanes’ late addition:

Honorable mention: Oklahoma Sooners

Despite a little confusion with the ranking, Pollack rounds out his Top 5 defensive lines with Notre Dame, which returns junior edge rushers Boubacar Traore and Bryce Young and senior tackle Jason Onye off a Top 10 scoring defense from 2025. The Irish also added former Alabama transfer Keon Keeley out of the portal, along with elite DTs Francis Brewu and Tionne Gray from Pitt and Oregon, respectively.

Pollack: “Their defense is going to be nasty. Period. … They’ve got athletic dudes all over the place, so that makes it where their defensive line is going to be able to make plays.”

After leading the FBS in rush defense last season, the Red Raiders reloaded through the transfer portal with an all-new front four. Texas Tech’s lone returner is senior nose tackle A.J. Holmes, On3’s No. 1-rated defensive lineman, who line up beside former Wake Forest transfer Mateen Ibirogba, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2026 transfer class. Add in senior transfer EDGEs Adam Trick (Miami of Ohio) and Trey White (SDSU) and Pollack expects the Red Raiders will once again dominate up front defensively.

Pollack: “It’s not going to be different man. … You know what you did, you surrounded this group with a bunch of depth so they can rotate, they can stay fresh. But I love the (different) styles.”

Despite overlooking the national runner-up Hurricanes during his countdown, Pollack inserted Miami’s veteran defensive front four into the middle of his Top 5 after calling the oversight “an egregious miss.” Massive senior defensive tackle Ahmad Moten is back in the middle after anchoring the Canes’ ACC-leading defense in 2025, alongside fellow tackle Justin Scott and junior EDGE Marquise Lightfoot. Miami also added former Georgia and Missouri pass rusher Damon Wilson Jr. out of the portal.

Pollack: “(Miami’s) the one I missed that I had on my list that I don’t know where that went. Because Moten was the best player in the (last year’s) national championship, Wilson’s going to be good.”

Pollack gushed over Longhorns junior pass rusher Colin Simmons, widely considered the best EDGE in college football this season after leading the SEC with 12 sacks in 2025. Opposite Simmons is sophomore Lance Jackson to give Texas one of the best 1-2 EDGE punches in the game. The Horns also signed 380-pound nose tackle Ian Geffrand (Arkansas) out of the portal to pair beside returning senior Hero Kanu, Texas’ star defensive transfer a year ago, under new/old defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Pollack: “The list goes on, man. I can keep finding these big guys, all highly recruited, they’re productive dudes. And I think all these guys together (under new DC) Will Muschamp. I’m betting on Will Muschamp.”

The Ducks surprisingly returned its entire defensive line off the No. 7 total defense in college football last season. Oregon will once again be led by superstar senior pass rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei off the edge and massive defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington closing the holes up the middle. Pollack hailed Alexander and Washington as “the best 1-2 punch at defensive tackle in college football” next season.

Pollack: “This is easy, bro. … You’ve got guys across the board, you’ve got a bunch of GAM’s … grown-a** men. Like all enormous, huge adults. … Oregon’s defensive line is going to kick the crap out of every offensive line they play, and it is a no-brainer they’re No. 1.”