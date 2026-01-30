Last week, Dabo Swinney set the college football world ablaze with a fiery press conference when the longtime Clemson coach publicly accused Ole Miss and first-year coach Pete Golding of “blatant tampering.” This stems from the controversial recruitment of Tigers linebacker signee Luke Ferrelli, a former Cal transfer who left Clemson after already being enrolled in classes for a week to re-enter the portal and sign with the Rebels on Jan. 22.

Swinney and Tigers AD Graham Neff subsequently reported Ole Miss to the NCAA, providing a detailed timeline and receipts of the Rebels’ conversations with Ferrelli, which included texting contract offers while he was actually in class at Clemson. That was the part of college football’s latest tampering allegations that set off former ESPN analyst and Georgia alum David Pollack.



“Like, this dude’s in sociology class. … He’s enrolled at Clemson, he’s enrolled in classes, … and now you have another university that tampers, that comes in (texting) out contracts,” Pollack said on Thursday’s episode of his See Ball, Get Ball podcast. “This is not the kid’s fault. This is the adults’ fault, and the adults need consequences.”

NCAA VP of enforcement Jon Duncan later confirmed there is an “ongoing investigation” into allegations involving Ole Miss in a statement to On3’s Pete Nakos last Friday. But in the meantime, Pollack called on the NCAA to drop the hammer on Golding and the Rebels for effectively crossing a red line in sports. And if they don’t, the former Bulldogs star suggests it could prompt secession from the Power Four leagues.

“It’s one thing to tamper, it’s another thing when this dude is enrolled on your campus and he’s going to classes. … This has to be a (red) line,” Pollack continued. “And if you don’t want to make this a line, NCAA, so be it. That’s fine, but you just screwed college football. Because gave every single (team) the right to do this exact same thing. (An opposing team) can go to any school at any time and purge from your roster. You signed them? Who cares? It’s atrocious for any part of our game. It’s a black eye.

“If the NCAA doesn’t do something with this (Ole Miss tampering case), I quit with the NCAA. Go away. Walk away,” Pollack concluded. “… The Big Ten and SEC should find a way to do this (anyways), but football needs to get away from (the NCAA) because it’s just a bunch of bull crap.”