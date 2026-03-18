David Taylor reveals if he knew Jax Forrest could be special right away

Jax Forrest was in high school wrestling for Bishop McCort in Pennsylvania back in December. It is now March and the Oklahoma State freshman is the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds at this week’s NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Head coach David Taylor likely knew Forrest, a Senior World Team member for Team USA in 2025, could do something special right away. But he has yet to lose at the collegiate level and could very well walk out of Cleveland an NCAA champion just three months after he was still wrestling high school matches.

What Forrest is doing is pretty much unprecedented these days, considering wrestling is not a sport where early enrollees are common, as far as competing on varsity right away. Taylor wanted to keep everything day-to-day, but it’s hard to deny the freshman’s impact.

“Jax is a special wrestler, he’s a pretty special human,” Taylor said Wednesday. “And I think hard to predict what things are going to happen down the road. You’ve just got to live in the moment.

“But, yeah, I think in recruiting Jax, you start to realize, yeah, he’s pretty special. And I think he can do what he sets his mind to. He set his mind to trying to be a great wrestler, and that’s what we’re trying to help him do.”

It’s nothing simple when it comes to Forrest. What he has a wrestler and competitor cannot be taught, but it’s Taylor and Oklahoma State’s job to fine tune that and turn it into success on and off the mat.

“I think when you think about people and what drives them, I think you look at the trajectory of his career,” Taylor said. “Even to this point, he wants to be really good, but I think what he wants to be is he wants to be unique. He wants to be unique, and I think that’s something that you’ve got to give him guardrails on that. You can’t be so unique that you start trying to overthink things.

“But I think what he’s done and his path to this point has been unique, and that’s awesome. There’s something that comes with that. And just kind of helping remind him of the bigger picture and the bigger vision and how to help continue to guide him along this path, along this journey, and just gotta stay present along the way. But he’s a pretty special kid, and we’re excited that he wrestles at Oklahoma State.”

Forrest is 13-0 and On3’s pick to win the NCAA title on Saturday night. The young phenom even said so himself before the individual postseason began.

National champ, that’s all I’m going to say, that’s what I’m working for,” Forrest said after his match against Iowa. “I don’t care who’s in my way. Nobody in the country, nobody in the world can tech (Drake Ayala) like that. So my offense, my defense, I’m gonna keep getting better and be unstoppable.”