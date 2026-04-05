Dawn Staley smirks during national championship pregame handshake following Geno Auriemma exchange

On Friday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma initiated a heated exchange with South Carolina‘s Dawn Staley after the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies in the Final Four. Auriemma claimed Staley didn’t participate in the traditional pregame meeting between head coaches at half court.

Footage emerged showing Staley shaking hands with Auriemma and other members of UConn’s staff before the game, but Auriemma claimed he was referring to a separate moment. Staley didn’t hesitate to defend herself Friday against Auriemma’s claims and the pair ultimately were separated by assistant coaches.

Evidently, Auriemma’s claims are still fresh on Staley’s mind. After Staley shooks hands with UCLA head coach Cori Close ahead of the national championship game Sunday, the three-time national champion couldn’t help but smile.

Hilarious! Dawn Staley and Cori Close share a hug and chat pregame. Then Dawn turns around with a smirk on her face and outstretches her arms as if to say, SEE, I do the pregame tradition… pic.twitter.com/wtOTwFU6Ck — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 5, 2026

Auriemma undoubtedly isn’t laughing about the ordeal. On Saturday, the legendary head coach released a statement apologizing for his actions.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” he said. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted.

“The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

Geno Auriemma received significant backlash for his outburst following UConn’s season-ending loss. ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike wasn’t shy to join in on the discourse.

“His behavior does not sit well with me. I actually find it quite problematic,” Ogwumike said. “He insinuated that South Carolina tore Sarah Strong’s jersey. It was more so self-inflicted. It was not the Gamecocks. Secondly, he called out Dawn Staley during his interview at the quarter. I’ve never seen a coach call out another coach when the other coach can’t hear them.

“Last but not least the way that he approached Dawn — normally in these circumstances, I understand emotions are flying through but she’s putting Dawn in a situation where she constantly has to take the high road. … He is one of the greatest we’ve ever seen of coaches, but I do not like the behavior I saw. I know it was a tough night but that shouldn’t happen.”