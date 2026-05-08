DB Malakai Taufoou finalizing official visits

One of the players getting the most attention at the Serra-De La Salle Showcase on Wednesday was San Mateo (Calif.) Serra safety Malakai Taufoou.

The Polynesian Bowl selection named a top five of BYU, Cal, Oregon, Penn State and Washington last month.

BYU, Cal, Penn State and Washington all had coaches there on Wednesday to watch him and were chatting him up after.

Cal, in fact, did an in-home with him after the showcase.

Taufoou has four official visits set, to Oregon on May 29th, Penn State on June 5, Cal on June 12 and Washington on June 19.

“I’m going to visit BYU too, we’re just working on the date,” said Taufoou.

He has an optimal timeline in mind for a decision.

“After my visits, hopefully in that last week of June, I’ll be ready to commit,” said Taufoou.