High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

De La Salle (Calif.), which recently released their 2026 schedule, finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-1 record, with the only loss coming at the end of the season against Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic. The Spartans have won eight CIF championships in the modern era and own the nation’s longest win streak at 151 games in a row, which ran from the start of the 1992 season through Sep. 4, 2004 when De La Salle lost to Bellevue (Wash.).

The full De La Salle 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – at Junipero Serra

Sep. 4 – Cardinal Newman

Sep. 11 – St. Francis

Sep. 18 – at St. Mary’s

Sep. 25 – Centennial

Oct. 2 – at Cathedral Catholic

Oct. 16 – Vista Murrieta

Oct. 23 – San Ramon Valley

Oct. 30 – Amador Valley

Nov. 5 – at Granite Bay

This past 2025 season, the Spartans pulled off some impressive wins as they opened up the campaign with a 10-6 win over Florida Class 5A state finalist Lakeland, Cathedral Catholic, Junipero Serra and Pittsburg, respectively.

The Spartans went 13-1 last season and finished as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about De La Salle High School

De La Salle High School, located in Concord, California, is a prestigious private Catholic institution known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. De La Salle’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the California high school football excitement across the state.