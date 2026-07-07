Deion Sanders on Colorado's snub from Preseason All-Big 12 Team: 'We're not going to allow you to identify who we are'

The 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 team was announced on Monday, featuring stars from all across the conference.

While both Texas Tech and BYU (who clashed in last season’s Big 12 Championship Game) had five-plus players selected, multiple teams did not have a single player named Preseason All-Big 12. Colorado, coming off a 3-9 campaign, was one of these teams.

At Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday, head coach Deion Sanders was asked about his program’s snub from the Preseason All-Conference team.

“We don’t care about what people say,” Sanders said. “People are always going to have an opinion. If my kids and coaches and staff don’t understand who they are, we have a problem. We’re not going to allow you to identify who we are. Just because our guys were snubbed off a poll that’s probably not going to be consistent with the end of the season, we don’t give a darn.

“Our kids know who, what, when, and how they are. They know what they’ve got to do and how they’ve got to work. It just gives them that extra mmm inside of them, and I’m appreciative of that.”

Across his three-year stint at Colorado, Sanders has led the Buffaloes to a 16-21 (9-18) record. The 2025 campaign, however, marked Sanders’ first without his son, Shedeur, quarterbacking the team. Colorado opened the year with a 2-2 record, but went just 1-7 over its final eight games to finish at 3-9.

“I’m loving everything I’ve seen in the spring, and I’m loving everything we’ve added,” Sanders continued. “I’m loving everything we did in the Portal. I’m loving what we’re doing recruiting wise right now. We’re right where we want to be, and we’re going to get even better.”

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

QB: Noah Fifita, Arizona

RB: Cam Cook, West Virginia

RB: LJ Martin, BYU

FB: Kayden Luke, West Virginia

WR: Omarion Miller, Arizona State

WR: Amare Thomas, Houston

WR: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

TE: Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

OL: Joe Cotton, Cincinnati

OL: Shadre Hurst, Houston

OL: Bruce Mitchell, BYU

OL: John Pastore, Kansas State

OL: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

K: Stone Harrington, Texas Tech

KR: Mana Carvalho, Utah

DL: C.J. Fite, Arizona State

DL: Wendell Gregory, Kansas State

DL: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

DL: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU

DL: Adam Trick, Texas Tech

LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

LB: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

LB: Cade Uluave, BYU

DB: Will James, Houston

DB: Evan Johnson, BYU

DB: Jamel Johnson, TCU

DB: Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

DB: Faletau Satuala, BYU

P: Palmer Williams, Baylor