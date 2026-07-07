Deion Sanders on expectations for Colorado in 2026: 'We better win'

Deion Sanders didn’t call Colorado winning a lot this year “a surprise,” but he phrased it interestingly on Tuesday. When asked what part of the team would surprise those outside the program, he just said his team better win.

If anything, as Sanders put it, his swagger, charisma and energy is back, pre-2025 levels. It’s no secret Coach Prime had a lengthy battle with bladder cancer and dealt with a transitioning roster last fall. It was a come back down to Earth moment, putting a lot of things into perspective.

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Still, Sanders is ready for 2026, loves what he sees and could see a much more successful campaign for the Buffaloes. Going from 9-4 in 2024 to 3-9 last year was a big dip, so perhaps it’ll trend in the opposite direction.

“Oh, we better win,” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days. “That’s going to be the surprise. That’s the surprise. We better win. We’re going to win. I love what I got. I love what I see.”

Deion Sanders ready to get back to business in 2026

Sanders is 16-21 in three seasons at Colorado, with the team finishing in the Top 25 in 2024. Many don’t expect them to get back to that type of level in 2026.

“We don’t care about what people say,” Sanders said. “People are always going to have an opinion. If my kids and my coaches and our staff don’t understand who they are, we have a problem. They’re not going to allow you to identify who we are, and just because our guys were snubbed off the poll that’s probably not going to be consistent with the end of the season, we don’t give a darn.

“Our kids know who, what, when, where, and how they are, and they know what they got to do and how they got to work … And I’m thankful and appreciative of that.”

The schedule opens up with a challenging foe in Georgia Tech in Atlanta. How Colorado comes out of that game could determine a lot with a tough Big 12 schedule to follow.

“We’re going to take one game at a time, and I’m not thinking about those two games as farther down the road. We’re thinking about that first one,” Sanders said. “First of all, (we’re thinking) about going to camp and having a wonderful camp and getting it on … This is the best coaching staff that I’ve had in my new coaching career, and I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the young men, I’m excited about everything that we have on this roster, because I feel like we have the team to win, and I cannot wait to see it.”