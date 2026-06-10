Deion Sanders says he's 'cancer free' ahead of 2026 season with Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was open and honest about his battle with bladder cancer. Now, “Coach Prime” is officially cancer free, according to his latest comments this week.

There’s no doubt Sanders has dealt with his fair share of health issues. Those included blood clots, where he’s had toes amputated, and eventually his cancer battle.

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“I’ve got my health back. I’ve got my swagger back,” Sanders said on Good Morning America. “Last year at this time I was fighting cancer, didn’t know which way it was going to go. . . . I’m fully back now. Last year at this time, it wasn’t a good look.

“We fought the battle and we won the battle fighting cancer. I’m cancer free. I’m good. Great doctors in Colorado that have brought me through. God has brought me through. I’m thankful I’m healthy.”

Sanders underwent 14 surgeries that included a bladder removal last year. The Buffaloes’ leader was thankful for the doctors and support because he was truly unsure if he would make it to this point.

Sanders’ biggest message was for all men in the world to get checked for bladder cancer or other prostate related issues. At a certain point, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about because your health is at stake.

“You’re peeing in the bed,” Sanders said. “I remember going to a speaking engagement and the first thing I do is grab my crotch because I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, I hope I didn’t pee myself because I didn’t bring a change of clothes.”

Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season following a 9-4 campaign in 2025. But Sanders and crew are ready to get after it to be highly competitive in the Big 12 this fall.

“I’m ready to go coach my butt off this season,” Sanders said. “I’m having a good time.”

We’re not here to predict Colorado and Sanders will make the College Football Playoff this year. But if there’s a year where it expands to 24 teams, maybe it opens up the door for teams like the Buffaloes who win between eight and 10 games in a great year.

“It would be nice. … I would love 24, that would be tremendous,” Sanders told Front Office Sports earlier this month. “If you would’ve had 24 teams a year ago, a multitude of teams from the Big 12 would have been participating in the Playoffs, which would have been perfect for the Big 12. And that’s what we’re standing on. I would love that. I don’t know if we’re going to attain that, but I would love that number.”