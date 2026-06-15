Deion Sanders sounds off on Brendan Sorsby controversy: ‘Something’s wrong with that’

Colorado coach Deion Sanders isn’t one to shy away from making his opinion known. Now, he’s joined the growing list of prominent voices weighing in on the Brendan Sorsby controversy.

Speaking with The Associated Press on Monday, Sanders made it clear where he stands regarding gambling in college athletics. While acknowledging the changing landscape of college football, the Hall of Famer said betting on the sport an athlete participates in crosses a line.

“Somebody’s gambling on a sport they’re playing? You don’t think something’s wrong with that?” Sanders said. “Just say that to yourself: This guy on my team is gambling on the sport, in the competition, that we’re about to go out there and have. Something’s wrong with that.”

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Alas, Sanders’ comments came amid the ongoing fallout surrounding the Red Raiders quarterback. Sorsby was granted a preliminary injunction that restored his eligibility for the 2026 season despite previously being ruled ineligible by the NCAA.

In the meantime, the case has become one of the most polarizing stories in college athletics. Court documents show Sorsby placed at least 40 wagers involving Indiana while he was a member of the Hoosiers program. Documents also indicate he used sportsbook accounts belonging to friends and family members and wagered approximately $90,000 over a four-year span.

According to filings, Sorsby continued gambling after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech. On3’s Pete Nakos previously reported the quarterback signed an NIL agreement worth more than $5 million with the Red Raiders. Sorsby later entered treatment for gambling addiction and completed the program.

Moreover, Sanders has previously spoken about modernizing college athletics, including advocating for a salary cap, expanding the College Football Playoff and creating a commissioner position. However, gambling is one area where he has little room for compromise.

“The game is still the game,” Sanders told the AP. “The game is just positioned differently. Money’s involved, and any time money’s involved, people tend to migrate to what they think they can get out of it, instead of what they could put into it, and that’s unfortunate.”

Additionally, Sanders’ comments come shortly after Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo also criticized the ruling: “The injunction issued regarding Brendan Sorsby is troubling as his admitted actions are a clear violation of long-held standards of integrity in college athletics,” Lovo told FOX’s Trey Wallace.

Meanwhile, NCAA president Charlie Baker previously called the ruling “pretty much a new low.” He vowed the organization would continue pursuing every available legal avenue.

The NCAA has already filed an accelerated appeal, though the legal process could stretch into 2027. A hearing regarding the preliminary injunction is currently scheduled for Feb. 7, 2027.

As pressure mounts on the NCAA and the Big 12, Sanders became the latest influential figure to question whether Sorsby’s return to the field aligns with the values college athletics has long tried to uphold. As for the two teams and their on-field rivalry, Colorado and Texas Tech are currently scheduled to meet Oct. 3 in Boulder.