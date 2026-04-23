Delaware State football player sues DeSean Jackson, school after alleged locker room assault

A Delaware State football player has filed a lawsuit against the school and head coach DeSean Jackson. The suit came after an alleged locker room assault.

Rising sophomore safety Malachi Biggs is listed as the plaintiff in the suit, filed Thursday in the Superior Court for the State of Delaware. Jackson, DSU, associate head coach Travis Clark, a player and another staff member are listed as defendants.

According to a copy of the complaint obtained by On3, the alleged incident occurred on or about Nov. 19, 2025. Biggs arrived early to receive treatment and went to the locker room when he saw at least two other players there. While there, one of the players confronted another player about an Instagram post.

He then walked up to Biggs and allegedly placed him in a chokehold, according to the complaint. The player allegedly ignored Biggs’ attempts to “tap out” even though he was told he’d be let go by doing so and was later rendered unconscious.

After hitting the ground, Biggs suffered injuries to his head, face, mouth, tongue and teeth, according to the complaint. His injuries included “multiple fractures to his jaw, a deep laceration to his chin requiring surgery, and irreparable damage to at least a dozen teeth requiring extraction, root canals, and additional invasive dental treatments,” the complaint read.

The complaint states the player was not disciplined by Jackson, who was in his first year as head coach, and was allowed to play in a game three days after the alleged incident. Jackson and Clark addressed the alleged incident in a team meeting. After graduating from the school in 2026, the player was then employed as a member of the coaching staff, the complaint said.

Biggs is suing DSU for a count of negligence; a count of negligent hiring, supervision and retention; and negligent training. Jackson and two players are also listed as defendants facing charges of negligence, negligent supervision, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. When asked for comment, a school spokesperson told On3 that Delaware State does not comment on pending litigation.

“Our lawsuit alleges that the Delaware State University and its staff failed in their responsibility to adequately supervise these student athletes and failed to properly discipline violent behaviors,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Georgia Pham, who are representing Biggs, in a statement to On3. “By dismissing violent assaults as mere ‘horseplay,’ the University and coach DeSean Jackson allegedly fostered a toxic culture of bullying and hazing in the locker room.

“Our client came to this University to play the game he loved. Instead, he’s leaving with catastrophic injuries that may be career-ending and have permanently derailed his life. These alleged systemic failures led to this predictable and preventable tragedy that ripped away the life he had always dreamed of.”

Delaware State went 8-4 in Jackson’s first season as head coach in 2025. The former NFL receiver, who made his mark with the Philadelphia Eagles, was named HBCU Coach of the Year.