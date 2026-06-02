Delaware transfer guard Christian Bliss commits to Stanford

Former Delaware guard Christian Bliss has committed to Stanford, he told On3.

The 6-foot-4 Queens, New York native averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game last season, earning C-USA Freshman of the Year.

Bliss, the No. 150 overall recruit in the 2024 class, began his career at Virginia, redshirting his first two years with the program due to injuries. Never appearing in a game for the Cavaliers, Bliss entered the transfer portal, landing at Delaware where he had a breakout season. He scored 20 or more points for the Blue Hens in eight games this season.

Bliss becomes the Cardinal’s second transfer addition, joining Seattle C Austin Maurer (7.2 PPG). Stanford is also bringing in five freshman ranked within the top-150: four-star SG Aziz Olajuwon (No. 71 NATL), four-star PG Slim Rogers (No. 108 NATL), three-star SG Elias Obenyah (No. 136 NATL), three-star C Drew Anderson (No. 137 NATL), and three-star SG Julius Price (No. 144 NATL).