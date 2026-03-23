DeMarcus Cousins rips current state of Kentucky basketball

On Sunday, Kentucky suffered a season-ending 82-63 loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have failed to reach the Elite Eight for six straight seasons, the longest drought in program history. On Monday’s episode of Run It Back, Wildcats legend DeMarcus Cousins weighed in on the current state of Kentucky men’s basketball.

“We’re in a weird spot right now, figuring out how to move forward with this team and things like that,” Cousins said. “I just hate the state that we’re in as far as where Kentucky basketball is right now. Obviously, this is a prestigious school and things of that nature, but I think we got to figure out the right moves moving forward as far as what’s best for the school. Figuring out what’s good as far as an influence, and just understanding the state of modern-day basketball right now.

“I got a lot of respect for the history of Kentucky basketball, but the history of Kentucky basketball isn’t what’s getting the top talent, and top talent is what wins games in college basketball. So, we gotta find that balance right now. We got to get comfortable with where modern-day basketball is in today’s time and that’s our issue right now.”

Cousins only played at Kentucky for one season, but his impact was immeasurable. He was on former head coach John Calipari‘s first team at UK, and earned All-American honors while guiding Kentucky to an Elite Eight appearance.

The 2009-10 season set the tone for the following years at Kentucky, where Calipari revolutionized college basketball with the “one-and-done” model. Kentucky was in the national spotlight again and no shortage of big names wanted to be attached to the program.

World-famous rapper Drake attended Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness event. LeBron James made a surprise appearance at a home game. Calipari reeled in elite recruiting classes on a yearly basis.

Alas, the magic didn’t last forever. Kentucky suffered first-round exits in two of three NCAA Tournaments and Calipari moved onto Arkansas after receiving significant backlash.

In turn, Kentucky hired Mark Pope, who was the captain of UK’s 1996 National Championship team. Mark Pope zigged where Calipari zagged, straying away from focus on the individual players and instead putting a spotlight on Kentucky’s history.

DeMarcus Cousins believes this strategy is a mistake. As of this report, Kentucky doesn’t have a signee in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Whether Pope heeds Cousins’ advice or not, Kentucky fans will accept nothing short of success next season.