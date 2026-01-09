After announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal this week, Washington quarterback Demond Williams appears to be leaning toward a return to the program, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. Williams’ announcement came after he signed a new deal with UW last week.

There has been dialogue between Williams and Washington throughout Thursday. Nothing is yet official or done, though.

The Williams situation has become one of the top stories in college football after he said he intended to leave Washington. On3 confirmed he signed a new deal late last week, which would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football. Washington also planned to enforce the contract, and the school did not intend to enter his name in the portal because of the signed agreement.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel also addressed the latest twist about Williams’ future on College GameDay Thursday night. He said a decision could come down soon.

“I’ve been told by sources within the last 15 minutes that Washington quarterback Demond Williams is leaning toward returning to the Huskies,” Thamel said. “He, obviously, announced 48 hours ago he intended to enter the NCAA transfer portal. LSU was his likely destination. Today has been a busy day for Demond Williams. His agent fired him, he picked up a lawyer, prominent attorney Darren Heitner, who works a lot of these eligibility cases.

“I’ve been told that Demond Williams spent most of today discussing his options. If he was to leave and transfer, he was going to face legal action from Washington. So, sources there have made it clear to me they were going to enforce the $4.5 million contract he had just signed four days before he announced he was going to go into the portal. So, again, it’s not done but the lean is to go back. I’ve been told a decision is imminent but not final.”

This story will be updated.