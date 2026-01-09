After a whirlwind 48 hours, Demond Williams is officially staying in Seattle. He will return to Washington in 2026, he announced via social media.

Williams made waves earlier this week when he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal despite signing a new contract at UW late last week. In light of his decision, Washington was preparing to enforce the terms of the deal, and On3’s Pete Nakos said the school had no intention of entering Williams’ name in the portal because of the signed contract.

There was dialogue between Williams and Washington throughout Thursday as the two sides discussed a potential return. Thursday night, he announced he was coming back, after all.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

“Additionally, I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment. I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond.”

Jedd Fisch, Pat Chun release statements

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch also released a statement regarding Demond Williams’ return. He said the two spoke multiple times this week, and he appreciated his quarterback’s statement.

“Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future,” Fisch said. “We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development. I appreciate Demond’s statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community.”

Additionally, Washington athletics director Pat Chun addressed the situation. He released a statement calling for change in college athletics in the post-House settlement landscape.

“The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become,” Chun said. “What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports. It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem.

“I want to thank UW President Robert J. Jones, the UW Board of Regents, and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti for their leadership and guidance. We will continue to support Demond as he continues his academic and athletic career at UW.”

Inside a wild week for Demond Williams, Washington

The Demond Williams situation became one of the top stories in college football after he said he intended to leave Washington. After his announcement, On3 reported LSU would be one of the schools to watch in his recruitment if he entered the portal.

Even after Williams announced he planned to enter the portal, the Huskies expected him to be their quarterback in 2026. The school is also set to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football.

Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger added Washington had been in contact with the Big Ten about the situation. The conference drafts rev-share contracts for its league members, and UW described Williams’ deal as a binding agreement with the school. Dellenger also reported Washington suspected another school contacted Williams before his announcement.

In the time since Williams’ announcement, things continued to shift. Notably, Thursday afternoon, agent Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman Sports announced he would no longer represent Williams. Hendrickson also reps Jedd Fisch. In the meantime, Williams retained attorney Darren Heitner.

Williams put together a standout sophomore season at Washington after taking over as starting quarterback, throwing for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.