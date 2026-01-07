Demond Williams transfer: New information emerges on Washington QB's attempt to back out of contract

New details have emerged surrounding Demond Williams and his attempt to enter the transfer portal. The new information sheds light on why Washington officials are refusing to process his request.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Williams recently signed a one-year revenue-sharing agreement with the Huskies worth approximately $4 million. The agreement is a Big Ten–approved template used by all conference members and was specifically designed to address scenarios like this.

The contract evidently prohibits Williams from entering the transfer portal once signed and restricts his NIL rights from being used by another school. He’s still allowed to pursue outside marketing deals per Dellenger.

As a result, Washington has declined to enter Williams’ name into the portal, which prevents him from holding conversations with other programs. Dellenger reported that Big Ten Conference commissioner Tony Petitti is heavily involved in the matter, along with other league officials.

Additionally, the conference is backing Washington’s firm stance. Coincidentally, Petitti is in Seattle this week for a memorial service while discussions continue.

Moreover, Washington officials are expected to communicate later on Tuesday with Williams’ representatives regarding next steps. The school also suspects Williams has already spoken with other programs and plans to submit any evidence of tampering to both the conference and the NCAA. LSU is believed to be the program most interested in Williams.

Less than a week before announcing his intention to transfer, Williams signed the new deal at Washington, a development first reported by Pete Nakos of On3. Sources emphasized to Nakos that Williams remains under contract and that Washington expects him to be its starting quarterback in 2026 under head coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskies were also prepared to make Williams one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football.

The situation mirrors a similar case last year involving Wisconsin Badgers defender Xavier Lucas. He withdrew from Wisconsin and enrolled with the Miami Hurricanes without entering the portal.

Wisconsin claimed Lucas was bound by a two-year NIL agreement and pursued legal action, with attorney Darren Heitner representing Lucas. That lawsuit remains ongoing, and Dellenger noted the language in Williams’ deal closely resembles the template used in the Wisconsin case.

Williams is coming off a standout sophomore season, throwing for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 611 rushing yards and six scores. In announcing his intent to transfer Tuesday night, Williams said the decision was made with his future in mind, though Washington appears prepared to enforce the contract he signed just days earlier.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.