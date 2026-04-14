Denny Hamlin explains how Ty Gibbs has grown, fires back at 'nepo baby' criticisms: 'Deserves a fair shot'

For much of his early NASCAR Cup Series career, Ty Gibbs has been one of the most polarizing drivers in the garage. But according to teammate Denny Hamlin, it’s time for that narrative to change.

Speaking on the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin pushed back on the criticism that has followed Gibbs since his arrival at the Cup level. Particularly the “nepo baby” label tied to his family connection with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I think people were very soured by the fact that he took the ride when Kyle [Busch] left,” Hamlin said. “I think that that was a combination of the perception of Ty Gibbs. … Around that time, he had his whole thing at Martinsville, when he wrecked his teammate. It was just like people immediately were like, ‘This is why we don’t like Ty.’”

That moment, referring to Gibbs’ controversial late-race move in the Xfinity Series, became a defining first impression for many fans. But Hamlin believes it unfairly boxed Gibbs into a reputation that hasn’t reflected his growth since.

“Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone deserves some grace,” Hamlin added. “You should be able to evolve your feelings about a certain person based on recent events, not necessarily one bump in the road.”

Of course, recent events include Gibbs’ long-awaited breakthrough. The 23-year-old captured his first Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway, edging Ryan Blaney in a dramatic overtime finish by just 0.055 seconds. It wasn’t just a win, it was validation.

Gibbs has been building toward this moment, putting together a string of strong performances throughout the 2026 season. Entering Bristol, he had recorded five consecutive top-six finishes and now sits firmly in the top five of the points standings.

For Hamlin, that consistency is exactly why the conversation around Gibbs needs to shift: “If I was judged personally by my worst moments, then yikes,” Hamlin said. “But I just try to create enough good ones to where that’s where you form your opinion of me.

“So I just think that Ty came in at a tough time. He did some things that didn’t help, but slowly and surely. … He deserves a fair shot from the fans.”

Alas, the timing Hamlin referenced is important. Gibbs’ promotion to Cup came under difficult circumstances following the departure of Kyle Busch, placing him under immediate scrutiny in one of the sport’s most high-profile rides.

Now, with a win under his belt and momentum building, Gibbs is starting to rewrite that narrative. The talent has never been in question, and the results are now catching up. If Hamlin is right, the perception may not be far behind.