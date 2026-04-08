Desmond Howard fires back at Warde Manuel critics following Michigan's national title

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel has been under fire in recent months following a handful of different scandals involving people under his employ. Most notably, former football coach Sherrone Moore and the events that transpired around his termination.

But, following the program’s national championship win in basketball, a supporter is speaking out in Manuel’s defense. And not just any supporter.

The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Desmond Howard, took to Twitter on Wednesday to air out his grievances with the flack that has flown Warde Manuel’s way recently. He wants a more balanced view.

“With Michigan winning it all in basketball Monday night and hockey headed to the Frozen Four, I’ve been thinking about what it took to get here,” Howard wrote. “The adversity that Michigan Athletics was forced to deal with recently caused many to attack the AD publicly and in secret. Being from an era where that type of behavior wasn’t tolerated, that never sat well with me.”

Other users on social media were quick to point out that the adversity Michigan had to face was mostly self-inflicted. Scandals including the Connor Stalions cheating saga, as well as Moore’s messy exit, put the program in a bad light.

In any case, Howard seemed to think that Warde Manuel should get a great deal of credit. After all, he hired Dusty May from Florida Atlantic. And within two years, May captured a national championship.

“Despite all of the drama swirling about the department, Warde Manuel and his team weathered the storm and guided us to where we are today … calm waters,” Howard said. “Some jumped ship, but for those who stayed … I think you know the rest. Remember that celebrating banners includes acknowledging the leadership that helped make them possible.”

Howard’s comments on Warde Manuel were quickly drawing scrutiny on social media. However, he did present an alternate viewpoint, one much more favorable for the embattled administrator.