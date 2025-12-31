The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to defend their national championship with another run in the College Football Playoff. Standing in their way is a quarterfinal game against Miami in the Cotton Bowl.

Nothing is guaranteed, though, and there are some reasons to be concerned with Ohio State. In particular, as Desmond Howard shared on First Take ahead of the Cotton Bowl, the lack of success that their offense has had against elite defenses, like the one Miami is going to present.

“Tonight in Ohio State’s game against Miami,” Howard said. “My biggest question has been Ohio State’s offense and going up against great defenses. Look at their schedule. They’ve only played two, two, Top 20 defenses all year long. The first game against Texas and then, obviously, the last time we saw them on the field, the Big Ten Championship Game against the Hoosiers. Against Texas, they scored 14 points. Won that game 14-7. It was a very lackluster, underwhelming game on both sides. Then, obviously, the Big Ten Championship Game, they go up against another top defense, in the Indiana Hoosiers. They scored 10 points and they got shut out the whole second half.”

This season, Ohio State is ranked 24th nationally in total offense, averaging 429.5 yards per game. The Buckeyes were also 16th in scoring offense, averaging 34.9 points per game. However, to Howard’s point, against Texas and Indiana, or the two elite defenses they’ve played, the Buckeyes averaged just 262.5 yards and 12 points per game.

“We’re talking about a group with the Ohio State Buckeyes that every year you’re talking about their recruiting classes. Top 5 recruiting classes. Five stars, four stars, falling out of Ryan Day’s pockets. You had a quarterback in Julian Sayin who was in New York as a Heisman finalist. So, you have all this firepower, all this talent,” Howard said. “But still, you’ve scored 10 points against Indiana, you got shut out the whole second half. So, my question is, how are they going to look against, to me, by far the best, most athletic defense that they’ve seen all year long?”

If there’s one thing Miami does boast, it’s an elite defense. The Hurricanes are 10th in total defense, averaging 281.5 yards allowed per game. They’re also fourth in scoring defense, giving up just 13.0 points per game.

“I was in College Station and I’m gonna tell you, man, Akheem Mesidor, Rueben Bain Jr., those dudes for the Hurricanes, they are serious. They’re for real,” Howard said. “You’re probably talking about two NFL first round picks. That whole defense flies around. So, that’s what I wanna see.”

On top of all of that, Julian Sayin is in his first postseason action now for Ohio State. A talented quarterback, this is a stage that he’s never been on, and it is worth questioning against an elite defense.

“People are talking about Carson Beck, Miami’s quarterback, and what he didn’t do. It was very windy at College Station,” Howard said. “But he’s the only one in this matchup that has the background that’s played in big games. Don’t forget he just came from Georgia. He was playing in the SEC. But Julian Sayin, Ohio State’s quarterback, he doesn’t have that background. He’s a first-year starter. So, we don’t know how he’s going to respond under duress from a defense like the Miami Hurricanes.”

All of this comes as head coach Ryan Day is taking over playcalling in the College Football Playoff. This comes after offensive coordinator Brian Hartline took the head coaching job at USF.

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on New Year’s Eve. The winner will go to the semifinal to play either Ole Miss or Georgia.