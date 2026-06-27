It is a new era for ASU basketball with the hire of head coach Randy Bennett, and even though guard Vijay Wallace is a holdover from last year’s team, the upcoming season will also signal the true beginning of his Sun Devil career. In our conversation, Wallace talks about his recovery from a season-ending injury, the team’s new look under Bennett, and his expectations this year.

https://devilsjunkie.podbean.com/e/devilsdigest-podcast-1-on-1-with-asu-guard-vijay-wallace