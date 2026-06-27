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DevilsDigest Basketball

DevilsDigest Podcast: 1-on-1 with ASU guard Vijay Wallace

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Hod Rabino@DevilsDigest
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Vijay Wallace

It is a new era for ASU basketball with the hire of head coach Randy Bennett, and even though guard Vijay Wallace is a holdover from last year’s team, the upcoming season will also signal the true beginning of his Sun Devil career. In our conversation, Wallace talks about his recovery from a season-ending injury, the team’s new look under Bennett, and his expectations this year.

https://devilsjunkie.podbean.com/e/devilsdigest-podcast-1-on-1-with-asu-guard-vijay-wallace

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