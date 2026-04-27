Dick Vitale details 'frightening' aspect of latest cancer diagnosis

Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale revealed he was diagnosed with cancer once again, saying it was melanoma in his lung and liver. Despite always being positive about his fights against the disease, Vitale showed rare vulnerability about the “frightening” aspect of this latest round of cancer and treatment.

Vitale was regularly calling college basketball again this season, mostly in the SEC. But with more treatments on the way, his return to the booth is up in the air, but he’ll surely be back as long as he’s healthy.

If anything, Vitale is ready to apply and subscribe to his own advice, the motto he tells other cancer patients. It’s a scary time for the college basketball icon, but he’ll fight as always.

“You don’t have to be a genius to know that I’m really in a battle. It’s as simple as can be,” Vitale said, via Seth Davis. “I hate to say it, but this one has beaten me up. This is frightening. Tell people, I need a lot of hugs if they see me. The motto I’ve always shared with cancer patients is to think positive and have faith. Now I gotta apply it to myself.”

Vitale kept it in perspective, saying he was very fortunate to be in this position, despite the diagnosis. He knew he had it better than others.

“We didn’t get a timetable. It depends on how I react to them. Everybody’s different,” Vitale said. “That’s how powerful the medicine is. Fortunately, I’ve got great insurance, but I wonder what happens to people that don’t have that.”

Vitale has broadcasted since 1979, so it’s certainly a shock when he’s not on the call, considering he hasn’t officially retired. Since 2021, this has been the sixth time Vitale has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Of course, Vitale makes a huge effort to fundraise money for cancer during games. His statement included as such.

“At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” Vitale said in a previously released statement. “No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced. I am grateful beyond words for all of the support I’ve received, and I’m already looking forward to this year’s annual Gala on May 1. I really feel we will raise $12 million to add to the $105 million we’ve already raised, all for pediatric cancer research.”