Dick Vitale health update: ESPN commentator shares latest bloodwork results after doctor visit

Dick Vitale has spent recent years fighting battles far bigger than basketball, making every return to the microphone feel like a victory. On Friday, the legendary ESPN broadcaster shared encouraging news.

Vitale revealed on social media that his latest medical checkup brought positive results following cancer treatments: “Just learned from Dr. Brown that the bloodwork I did has come back & report was that the lab said they were terrific,” Vitale posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Now I can relax & head to Vanderbilt vs Tennessee game Sat on ESPN 2PM EST. Will be intense SEC battle! Join Dave O’Brien, Corey Alexander & me!”

The update continues a hopeful stretch for the Hall of Fame analyst. Over the past few seasons, he’s stepped away from broadcasting multiple times while undergoing treatment. Each comeback has carried emotional weight, something Vitale himself acknowledged during a broadcast this past weekend at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Very emotional day for me, three years battling that vicious cancer,” Vitale said, looking back at his return last year. “To come back and get the greeting that I did from the beautiful fans that were there, Clemson fans treated me like royalty. I want to say thank you for that because being here, I’ve said this so often. It’s the greatest medicine in the world.

“I was talking to Jon today — talking to Coach Scheyer. I said, ‘You know what? There’s nothing like — they can give me all the medicine they want, the doctors. But being in an arena and being with guys like you, who love the game, is just the greatest high I can get.’ I mean that sincerely. I love basketball and love it dearly. It’s been great to me.”

Alas, Vitale’s presence has remained one of the most recognizable in college basketball for decades, dating back to his first ESPN broadcast in 1979. Even amid health challenges, his energy and passion have never disappeared, a reality that helped lead to a contract extension keeping him with the network through the 2027-28 season.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro previously praised Vitale’s perseverance, calling him “the heart of college basketball” while announcing the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational in his honor.

For Vitale, continuing to work has always been part of the recovery process. He frequently credits the sport and its community for helping him endure treatment and remain positive.

Now, with reassuring bloodwork results, the longtime analyst turns his attention back where he’s always felt most at home. He’ll be courtside, microphone in hand, ready for another marquee matchup.

After many years defined by uncertainty, Vitale’s latest update offers something familiar, and that’s optimism and a return to basketball. Hopefully the game is one fitting his stature on Saturday.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.