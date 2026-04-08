Dick Vitale health update: ESPN icon reveals concerning news after visit with doctors

ESPN icon Dick Vitale has provided an update on his health, revealing some concerning news. Vitale released a statement via ESPN PR, saying some “abnormalities” showed up after recently completing a few scans. But nothing as chanced, as far as mindset. Vitale is going to continue to fight through it all.

“Like countless others, each time I go for any kind of test, I am a nervous wreck,” Vitale said. “The latest example is my scans last week. The anxiousness you feel about the uncertainty is off the charts. You just never know what’s next, and it can be surprising or scary.

“While I feel great physically and sharp mentally, I heard from my doctors that the latest tests (which included a PET scan, then a CAT scan, and then two MRIs) showed some abnormalities.

“They are recommending some additional testing to determine next steps. I’m hoping for the best, and we will see what the roadmap looks like after an upcoming biopsy.

“As always, I plan to remain as active as ever and fight as hard as can be.”

A health update from @DickieV that he asked me to share pic.twitter.com/N7W6UzLfVX — Josh Krulewitz (@jksports) April 8, 2026

Vitale regularly found himself on ESPN broadcasts this past college basketball season. Mainly calling SEC games, where he would team up with play-by-play man Karl Ravech and color commentator Jimmy Dykes. The trio routinely did some of the SEC’s biggest matchups. Of course, Vitale got to see other conferences as well when the opportunity popped up.

Two games have to stand out more than any for Vitale, though. He got to work with his good friend, Charles Barkley, during a rivalry matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers. And then a few months later, Vitale called an NCAA Tournament game for the first time. Turner paired him with Barkley once again for the First Four showdown between the NC State Wolfpack and Texas Longhorns.

Of course, Vitale makes a huge effort to fundraise money for cancer during games. His statement included as such.

“You have heard me say it over and over again, my friends,” Vitale said. “This is why I’m OBSESSED with the incredible work of The V Foundation. We need to raise money and bring hope to the millions that are battling and suffering, especially the youngsters. Our annual Gala in Sarasota has raised $105 million for kids battling cancer, and this year’s event (May 1) will honor superstars in the game of life. Katie Couric, Jamie Valvano, Geno Auriemma, Kevlin Sampson, and Tom Izzo.”