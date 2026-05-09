Dick Vitale health update: ESPN icon reports 'zero cancer' spread to brain

Amid his latest health battle, Dick Vitale said in a social media post that “zero cancer” has spread to his brain. The ESPN icon was diagnosed with melanoma in his lungs and liver in April.

Vitale was previously cancer-free once again after announcing in February 2025 that he had beaten the disease once again. However, less than a month ago, he confirmed he is in a battle once again and was preparing to begin immunotherapy.

In a post on X Saturday morning, Vitale said the cancer has not spread to his brain. He’s also in good spirits and said last month’s diagnosis came as a surprise when he got the PET scan results.

“Received gr8 news from my oncologist that results of MRI of my head yesterday showed that ZERO CANCER spread to the brain,” Vitale wrote. “Now [pray] that the Immunotherapy wipes out the Melanoma on my lungs & liver. I feel fantastic & was shocked 4 weeks ago when Pet Scan showed the cancer.”

Vitale just completed his 46th season of college basketball coverage for ESPN and got to call his first NCAA Tournament game on television. He worked alongside Brian Anderson and Charles Barkley during the First Four of March Madness – the second such appearance with Barkley. They also called a regular-season game this past year.

Dick Vitale, 86, made his return to the broadcast table in February 2025 after a nearly two-year absence while recovering from vocal cord cancer. He has also beaten lymphoma and melanoma, as well as lymph node cancer. He vowed to go “five-for-five” as he faces his latest challenge, and he made it clear he feels great.

“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer,” Vitale said in an April 13 statement. “I’m four-for-four and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers, and messages I’ve received from so many people. I’m incredibly blessed to have my family beside me, and my ESPN family – led by Chairman Jimmy Pitaro – has been absolutely terrific. Their support has inspired me to keep fighting, and I will do everything in my power to win another battle. The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic.”