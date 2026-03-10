Dick Vitale names future coaching giants in college basketball

Legendary ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale has revealed his four ‘future coaching giants’ in college basketball ahead of March Madness.

In a post on X/Twitter Tuesday, Vitale listed Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Florida head coach Todd Golden, and Michigan head coach Dusty May as ‘future coaching giants in college basketball who will put together consistent years’.

The four coaches listed by Vitale are leading the likely top-four overall seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. 29-2 No. 1 Duke, led by Scheyer, is projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the Tournament. Golden’s Florida Gators, meanwhile, are seeking back-to-back National Championships.

The future coaching giants in college basketball who will put together consistent years are :@DukeMBB JON SCHEYER @ArizonaMBB TOMMY LLOYD @GatorsMBK TODD GOLDEN & @umichbball DUSTY MAY! Agree or disagree :any others u recommend? — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 10, 2026

Jon Scheyer succeeded the legendary Mike Krzyzewski following the 2021-22 season and picked up right where Coach K left off. Across four seasons at the helm now, Duke boasts a 118-24 (65-13) overall record with two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four appearance last season. The Blue Devils, led by likely Naismith Player of the Year winner Cameron Boozer, are favorites to cut down the nets for the first time since 2015.

While Scheyer could be winning his first national title in his fourth season at Duke, it took Todd Golden just three seasons to bring a National Championship back to Florida for the first time since 2007. The Gators ended last season on a 12-game winning streak, which included SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament wins. Florida opened the 2025-26 season with a concerning 5-4 record, but has now won 11 consecutive games and is one of the hottest teams in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament.

As for Arizona‘s Tommy Lloyd and Michigan‘s Dusty May, their programs have ascended into the upper echelon of college basketball this season. Lloyd is in the midst of his fifth season with the program, with the Wildcats poised to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in his tenure (2022). Across five seasons, Arizona is 141-35 (77-21) under Lloyd and just won the Big 12 Regular Season Championship.

Of the four coaches named by Vitale, Dusty May is the newest at his program. May is in the midst of his second season at Michigan, but has the Wolverines poised to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Michigan, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, is seeking its first National Championship since 1989.