ESPN’s Dick Vitale knows every time he is on the mic, he is blessed and lucky. It’s gotten him through various cancer treatments during recent years of his life.

On Saturday, it was no different for the long time college basketball analyst. During the No. 4 Duke-No. 20 Clemson game at Cameron Indoor, Vitale spoke about what it was like to return to the airwaves last year.

Vitale has had to step away from broadcasting due to his cancer battle on a few occasions. But he’s always managed to find his way back.

“Very emotional day for me, three years battling that vicious cancer. To come back and get the greeting that I did from the beautiful fans that were there, Clemson fans treated me like royalty. I want to say thank you for that because being here — and I’ve said this so often — is the greatest medicine in the world. I was talking to Jon today — talking to Coach Scheyer. I said, ‘You know what? There’s nothing like — they can give me all the medicine they want, the doctors.

“But being in an arena and being with guys like you, who love the game, is just the greatest high I can get.’ I mean that sincerely. I love basketball and love it dearly. It’s been great to me.”

After signing a new contract last year, Vitale was widely praised. As long as he’s able to, he’ll continue to broadcast the biggest games throughout the season.

“Dick is the heart of college basketball, and his kindness, generosity and courage are a constant inspiration to us all,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “Through the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, we will celebrate him and his profound impact on the sport. We are also thrilled that Dick will remain a signature voice on ESPN through the 2027-28 season.”

Getting back to the airwaves was a huge priority for Vitale, who did so successfully. Now he’s thrilled to have a longer-term extension with ESPN.

“ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational,” said Vitale. “Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles. ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is ‘Awesome, baby’ with a capital A!”