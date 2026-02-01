Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale finally weighed in on the controversy surrounding 7-foot Alabama center Charles Bediako during Sunday’s SEC game at No. 19 Florida. Vitale, on the call for the ABC game alongside ESPN colleagues Jimmy Dykes and Karl Ravech, addressed the nuance of Bediako’s presence on the floor while still engaged in a legal battle with the NCAA.

“The bottom line is, you have a rule book. And the rule book says, according to the rules of the NCAA, he is ineligible,” Vitale said midway through the first half of Sunday’s ABC broadcast. “However, the court system said ‘No, he can play.’ And you can’t blame a coach when (a judge) says you can play a 7-footer, you can’t blame a coach wanting to play him if they say he can play. So that’s the problem.”

Bediako was appearing in his third game with No. 23 Alabama (14-6, 4-3 SEC) since the former professional was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Jan. 20 that effectively deemed him eligible to play in college ahead of a newly-rescheduled injunction hearing next Friday in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court. The NCAA previously declared the 23-year-old Bediako ineligible after he entered the 2023 NBA Draft and signed multiple contracts with NBA teams while playing the last three years in the G League.

Newly-appointed Tusaloosa County Circuit Court judge Daniel Pruet rescheduled Bediako’s injunction hearing for Feb. 6 to address his request for a temporary injunction that would effectively allow him to finish out the current season with the Crimson Tide. Pruet replaced James “Jim” Roberts, who granted both the initial TRO and a subsequent extension, as the case’s presiding judge after Roberts, an Alabama booster, recused himself at the NCAA’s request last week.

“In that case, the NCAA is going to have a legal team to make their case why (playing Bediako) is in violation of NCAA rules,” Vitale continued. “They did not get a chance to speak (before Bediako was granted the initial TRO).”

After going undrafted, the 7-footer signed with the San Antonio Spurs, including a two-way contract that would have made him eligible to play in the NBA if elevated. Of course, that never happened, and Bediako spent the next two years bouncing around the G-League, signing deals with the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. Bediako previously played 68 career games in two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Tuscaloosa and has one semester remaining before his five-year eligibility window expires.

“The bottom line, he went through the whole process that college allows (before finally entering the NBA Draft), and he did every one of them,” Vitale added.

Entering Sunday’s game at Florida, Bediako is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game in two games since returning to college last week. The 7-footer had four points, five rebounds and three blocks while playing 15 minutes in the first half Sunday as the Gators held a 46-36 lead at the break.