DJ Lagway is currently on his visit to Baylor, and it appears as though he’s getting some one on one time with Bears head coach Dave Aranda. Lagway was spotted with Aranda during Baylor men’s basketball game vs. No. 3 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

The two were shown on the broadcast late in the second half. Before that, several photos were snapped of the pair sitting together at the game, including the one below from KCENNews’ Sydney Wicker.

DJ Lagway is here at the Foster Pavillion tonight with #Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. pic.twitter.com/dRngNMo21q — syd (@sydney_wicker) January 8, 2026

Lagway is the No. 9 QB and the No. 22 player overall in On3’s 2026 NCAA transfer portal player rankings. He’s garnered heavy interest during his time in the portal having already visited both Florida State and Virginia before visiting Baylor. On Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Lagway was even gaining interest from Big Ten schools as well.

There is some connection between Lagway and Baylor. Lagway’s father, Derek Lagway, played football for the Bears in the 1990s as a running back. He grew up a couple of hours away from Waco, as well, so he’d be closer to home if he did opt in favor of the Big 12 program.

Lagway hit the portal following two seasons at Florida. The former five-star quarterback leaves Gainesville after appearing in 21 games since 2024, including 19 starts. 13 of those came against SEC competition.

Across the team’s 12 games this season, he completed 63% of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was bothered by injury as well, dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

He didn’t throw during any of UF’s spring practices. There was even question leading into fall camp about his health for the regular season. He’d go on to play the entire season, but Florida finished the season with a 4-8 record.

Now, he’s leaving Florida after two seasons to seek a fresh start in the NCAA transfer portal. Whether that’s at Baylor remains to be seen. However, it’s clear that Lagway’s services are being highly touted by several programs ahead of his impending portal decision.

