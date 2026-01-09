On Thursday, former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway committed to Baylor, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, he now plans on continuing to visit other schools before “officially committing” to any program, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed this report.

Lagway visited Baylor this week and attended a Baylor men’s basketball game with Bears football head coach Dave Aranda. Lagway is the No. 8 quarterback in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

He spent two seasons at Florida. In the 2025 campaign, Lagway completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 2,264 total yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing 14 interceptions. Additionally, he recorded 136 yards and a score in the ground game.

Lagway began his true freshman season in 2024 as Florida’s backup QB. Alas, after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury, Lagway stepped into the starting role behind center for the Gators.

Florida posted a 5-1 record with Lagway starting at quarterback in 2024 and entered this past season with no shortage of momentum. They were ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Nonetheless, the Gators finished the season with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-6 mark in conference play. Florida fired head coach Billy Napier after the Gators’ Week 8 win over Mississippi State.

DJ Lagway played high school football at Willis (TX), where he was a five-star prospect. In fact, Lagway was the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Lagway isn’t the first quarterback to back out a reported transfer commitment this offseason. Former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey initially committed to Nebraska before signing with Kentucky instead.

In the wake of Lagway’s decision to transfer, Florida signed former Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo. In a recent interview, new Florida head coach Jon Sumrall said he didn’t encourage Lagway to transfer out of the program.

“I love DJ,” Sumrall said on Outkick Hot Mic. “I think DJ’s a tremendous young man. The time I got to spend with him, and the research and homework I did on him, nobody would ever say, ‘DJ Lagway, not a good person.’ Everybody’s like, man, great person. Obviously, a talented football player. You’ve seen, his good has been very good. I’ve watched him with my own two eyes. Think the world of him.

“When I met with DJ, I just said, ‘Hey, look, man. This culture is going to be built on toughness and love of football. If you fit that, great. If you don’t, then that’s not going to be good.’ … It was his decision to leave. He was not forced out of here, by any stretch of the imagination. I’m for him being successful wherever he goes next – unless we play against him at some point.”

