DJ Lagway reveals biggest lesson learned at Florida ahead of first season with Baylor

Following two seasons at Florida, DJ Lagway is gearing up for his next chapter. He transferred to Baylor this offseason, following in the footsteps of his father Derek in the process.

Lagway arrived at Florida with plenty of fanfare as a highly rated recruit. It was an up-and-down go, though, as he dealt with injuries and the Gators ultimately moved on from head coach Billy Napier during the 2025 season. After his sophomore campaign, Lagway entered the transfer portal and committed to his father’s alma mater.

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As for what he learned in Gainesville, though, Lagway told On3’s J.D. PicKell he became resilient with the Gators. With a full offseason under his belt, he is ready for a fresh start in Waco in 2026.

“I’d just say my resilience,” Lagway said on The Hard Count. “I’ve learned a lot through my time at the University at Florida. I’m so grateful for that time there and the things I’ve learned about my body, about my mental presence and things like that. I’m just excited to put it all together for Year 3 here.

“I’ve been blessed enough to have an offseason this year and to train and develop my craft and work on things that I’ve been needing to clean up since freshman year. So I’m excited just to go out there and show the world what I’ve been working on and go out there and have fun with the group of guys that I love playing with.”

More on DJ Lagway’s career

DJ Lagway became the highest-rated recruit to commit to Florida under Napier when he arrived in 2024. He was a Five Star Plus+ prospect out of Willis (TX) and the No. 3 overall player out of the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

After starting out behind Graham Mertz, he eventually became the starter after Mertz went down with an injury. Across 12 games, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns and helped Florida finish with an 8-5 record.

Lagway then threw for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions, as a sophomore, and Florida fired Napier in October. After the season, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Baylor, where he’s looking for a fresh start under Dave Aranda.