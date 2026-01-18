President Donald Trump is set to sign an Executive Order to preserve the timeslot of the Army–Navy game. This comes as talks of expanding the College Football Playoff to 16 teams, possibly having play-in games on the second Saturday of December. Trump is looking to make sure Army-Navy remains a big part of the calendar by protecting the television window.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” Trump said via Truth Social. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless American, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump.”

Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger added further clarity to the situation on Saturday night. An expanded CFP is on the table, with multiple different formats. One of those might have two play-in games between the 13 & 16-seed and 14 & 15-seed. Theoretically, both would take place on the same day as the Army-Navy game.

“Amid CFP expansion negotiations that may impact the Army-Navy game, Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to grant the game an exclusive 4-hour window,” Dellenger said via X. “Discussions over a 16-team CFP feature two play-in games – seeds 16 vs 13 & 15 vs 14 – on the day of Army-Navy.”

But no final decision on College Football Playoff expansion has been made yet. Jan. 23 is the deadline for conference commissioners, plus Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, to make a decision. Remaining at 12 teams is on the table, as is expanding to 16.

Dates and locations for the next two Army-Navy games have already been announced. The 2026 edition will take place on Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. One year later, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will play host on Dec. 11, 2027.