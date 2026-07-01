Donnie Freeman injury update: St. John's forward to miss 2026-27 season after Achilles surgery

St. John’s forward Donnie Freeman will miss the 2026-27 season due to an Achilles injury that required surgery, Red Storm coach Rick Pitino announced. He transferred from Syracuse this offseason.

Pitino said Freeman suffered the injury, which was non-contact, during a workout. He then underwent successful surgery that will keep him off the court for this coming season.

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“Donnie Freeman had successful Achilles tendon surgery performed by Dr Martin O’Malley,” Pitino wrote Wednesday afternoon. “Donnie had a non contact injury in a workout and will miss the season. Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever!”

Donnie Freeman had successful Achilles tendon surgery performed by Dr Martin O'Malley. Donnie had a non contact injury in a workout and will miss the season. Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) July 1, 2026

Freeman was a major transfer portal pickup for Pitino and St. John’s this offseason. At Syracuse last year, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds across 23 games, including 21 starts, as a sophomore. That came after a solid freshman season when he averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 14 appearances, which includes 13 starts.

After entering the portal, Freeman became one of the top available players to hit the open market. He came in as the No. 19 overall player and No. 4-ranked power forward from the 2026 transfer cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Freeman lived up to the billing after arriving at Syracuse as a Five Star Plus+ recruit. A product of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, he the No. 9 overall player and top-rated power forward from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Freeman was one of four transfer commitments for St. John’s this past cycle as the Red Storm look to build on a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2025-26. Former Baylor guard Tounde Yessoufou also signed with the Red Storm as the crown jewel of the portal class.

Yessoufou had a huge freshman season at Baylor after arriving as a five-star recruit. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals while starting all 34 games. He then declared for the NBA Draft after the year while maintaining his eligibility, but also entered the transfer portal.

Once he hit the portal, Yessoufou came in as the No. 6 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. After going through the pre-draft process, he then chose to withdraw and commit to St. John’s.