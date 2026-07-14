Donovan Dent reverses retirement decision, applies for fifth year of college eligibility

Donovan Dent’s basketball career may not be over after all. Just two months after announcing his retirement from the sport, the former New Mexico and UCLA point guard revealed he has applied for a fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

Dent said he initially believed his playing days were finished, but the NCAA’s new eligibility rules gave him another opportunity to reconsider. Now, he is waiting to see if he will receive one more season on the court.

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While his future remains uncertain, Dent admitted his family and coaches played a major role in changing his mind. Speaking with KRQE News 13’s Van Tate on Monday, Dent explained why he decided to pursue another season.

“I just looked at it as another opportunity because I was completely done with it,” Dent said. “And seeing that they made a fifth year possible and all of my coaches and my family were like, ‘Let’s give it one more.’

“They kind of talked to me about it, and I was like, okay. We just look at it like another opportunity for a blessing, I guess.”

While Dent has officially applied for another year of eligibility, he still does not know where he will play if he is approved. When asked about his next destination, Dent simply said he is unsure of what comes next.

For now, Dent is back in Albuquerque hosting a youth basketball camp through Wednesday. The former Mountain West Player of the Year said giving back to young athletes remains one of his biggest priorities, regardless of what happens with his playing career.

“Just really, like, how to be competitive and learn at a high level, being able to teach the kids, show them the little things that we can as much as we can is really all you come out here for,” Dent said. “They all come out here to learn, have a blast, hang out with me. It’s just a lot of fun to be with all of them.”

The news comes as a surprise after Dent announced in May that he was retiring from basketball altogether. At the time, Dent said he had no plans to pursue a professional career after wrapping up his lone season at UCLA.

Instead, he intended to return to New Mexico to become a basketball trainer and give back to the community that helped launch his career: “I’m done with pro basketball,” Dent said in May. “That’s why I came back here. I want to give back to the youth and I want to start training.”

Moreover, Dent enjoyed a productive senior season with the Bruins after transferring from New Mexico. He averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 assists while helping UCLA finish 24-12 overall and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before arriving in Westwood, Dent starred for the Lobos over three seasons. He earned Mountain West Player of the Year honors after averaging 20.4 points per game and helped lead New Mexico to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances before entering the transfer portal.

Now, instead of retirement marking the end of his playing career, Dent is hoping one more opportunity is still waiting. His eligibility request is currently pending, leaving the door open for an unexpected return to college basketball in 2026-27.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.