Donovan McNabb Jr., son of Eagles QB legend, commits to UNLV

Three-star wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr., the son of six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb, has found his college home.

McNabb Jr. told Rivals on Friday that he has committed to play for UNLV and second-year head coach Dan Mullen. He chose the Rebels over Power 4 offers from Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State and more.

He is coming off a strong junior season at Phoenix-area powerhouse Brophy College Prep, where he caught 23 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. McNabb Jr. was part of a loaded 2025 roster for the Broncos, which included a handful of other NFL legacies. In the wide receiver room, he was joined by Notre Dame signee Devin Fitzgerald, the son of Larry Fitzgerald, as well as Stanford signee Daylen Sharper, the son of Darren Sharper.

Brophy’s offense was led by quarterback Case Vanden Bosch (Air Force), the son of former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Kyle Vanden Bosch. And his brother, Bastian Vanden Bosch, was a key player on the Broncos’ defense.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound McNabb ranks as the nation’s No. 924 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He is also tabbed as the No. 127 receiver in the country and the No. 19 recruit in the state of Arizona.

McNabb Jr. only took one official visit to Las Vegas last weekend before he knew exactly where he wanted to go. A week later, he headlines UNLV’s class, which ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West.