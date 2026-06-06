Drafting the top stadiums in college football

On3 college football experts Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman drafted the top stadiums in college football. On the latest edition of Andy and Ari On3, the two hosts and writers had five picks each.

Wasserman began things in this draft and the two alternated picks. There are a handful of SEC schools on this list, but that’s not No. 1.

What’s your favorite college football stadium? Chances are, it might be on the list below!

1. Rose Bowl (Ari Wasserman)

There couldn’t have been any other pick right? This is the top stadium in college football, hosting the most visually appealing bowl game there is (now a part of the College Football playoff of course).

UCLA still plays their home games here too, but the stadium is known for the “Granddaddy of them all.” Maybe one day the sun will set during a game that actually is for the national championship again.

2. Tiger Stadium, LSU (Andy Staples)

The best stadium in the SEC and one of the best in college football belongs to LSU. The Tigers have an insane night-game atmosphere and a distinct home field advantage.

To see LSU wear their white jerseys at home is incredible. What will Lane Kiffin bring to the table this year? Maybe he hits the ground running and no one can come into their house and win!

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State (Ari Wasserman)

Penn State’s whiteout makes it a unique stadium compared to others around college football. The Nittany Lions seemingly do it better than anyone else when it comes to getting over 100,000 people to wear a white Penn State shirt.

It’s actually very intimidating, when you see the sea of fans of course. Good luck trying to hear your QB’s calls if you’re the opposing team, this place is loud!

4. The Swamp, Florida (Andy Staples)

It’s hot, it’s sticky and it’s intimidating to opposing teams. Florida’s football stadium was a death trap for opposing SEC teams in the days of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer and Jon Sumrall wants to bring the Gators back to prominence this year.

This stadium might have a soft spot for Staples as well, considering this was his second pick of the draft. Staples, before becoming an esteemed columnist and college football expert for On3 was a walk-on lineman for the Gators!

5. Notre Dame Stadium (Ari Wasserman)

The Fighting Irish have one of the best looking stadiums in college football. Tough to beat this location in South Bend and Wasserman came out of this draft with a strong top three.

When over 77,000 people can give you a distinct homefield advantage, you have to appreciate it. Now if only they had a conference! Just kidding, maybe.

6. Autzen Stadium, Oregon (Andy Staples)

Going out west is tough enough. But imagine going to play Oregon at their stadium. It only seats 54,000 fans, but man is it tough.

It helps that Oregon has been really good under Dan Lanning, continuing it from the Mario Cristobal era. The Ducks are a perennial national title threat, so good luck if you’re coming to Autzen. We’re looking at you old school Big Ten teams!

7. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee (Ari Wasserman)

Another SEC stadium makes the list of college football’s best according to Wasserman and Staples. The orange and white is an awesome look and this place is simply just fun!

Blast “Rocky Top” at full volume to get yourself ready for a game at Tennessee. The aesthetic looks great, especially when the stripeout happens with the white and orange sections alternating.

8. Michigan Stadium (Andy Staples)

“The Big House” might’ve slipped in this college football stadium draft from Wasserman and Staples. A fourth round selection? Get out of here!

In all seriousness, this is the biggest stadium in the United States, hosting a capacity of 107,601 people, hence the nickname. The Wolverines, even in down years, are hard to beat in Ann Arbor with the maize and blue pageantry all around you. 100 yard football field? It feels like a mile long when you’re field level.

Here’s one out of left field. Wasserman went with a stadium out in the Big 12. Utah has a unique stadium and it’s one of the hidden gems of college football.

The atmosphere is gorgeous and you can see the mountains in the backdrop of the stadium as well. What also helps this draft pick is that Utah has well over a 70% winning percentage at home!

To wrap up the college football stadium draft, Jordan-Hare concludes the list. Auburn can hold over 88,000 fans in there that never stop cheering, or jeering for that matter.

The Iron Bowl here, or at Bryant-Denny, is must-see TV. But it’s also a must-see for in-person viewing of course. Auburn is the fourth SEC stadium on the list.