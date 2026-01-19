Drink prices at College Football Playoff national title game revealed

The drink prices are in at the College Football Playoff national championship game. And you won’t quite have to part with an arm and a leg to enjoy a beverage.

On3’s Brett McMurphy shared an image of the drink prices menu from Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Miami‘s much-anticipated clash with Indiana. A national title will hang in the balance.

So what kind of coin are you going to have to cough up to enjoy a beverage that might calm the nerves? Check out some of the prices below.

National Championship Game – Drink Prices

Alcoholic Beverages

$22.00 – Double Cocktail

$15.50 – 19.2 oz. White Claw

$15.00 – Single Cocktail

$15.00 – Wine by the Glass

$14.50 – 16 oz. Premium Canned Beer (Heineken, Modelo, Heineken Silver)

$13.50 – 16 oz. American Canned Beer (Miller Lite)

$10.50 – 12 oz. Heineken 0.0

Beverages

$6.50 – 16 oz. Aquafina Water

$6.00 – Red Bull (Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree, Red Bull Red Edition)

Increased police presence expected Monday

Drink prices aside, the security detail for the national title game is expected to be beefed up thanks to the anticipated presence of President Donald Trump. The 45th and 47th leader of the free world has been a regular attendee of major college football in the past.

TMZ Sports reported the security will be ramped up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. They recently added more manpower to deal with crowds and safety measures.

“We have increased police presence from our local, state, and federal agencies,” the Miami Gardens PD told TMZ on Monday. “The game is expected [to be attended by] dignitaries from the White House. Security will be tight, for those attending the game arrive earlier than usual.”

President Trump didn’t pick a winner between Indiana and Miami Monday night. But he feels it’ll be a good one.

“God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on,” Trump said. “May the best team win!”

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.