Duce Robinson: 'College football is better when Florida State is at their best'

It’s been more than a decade since Florida State reigned atop the college football world. And senior receiver Duce Robinson wants to be apart of the team that brings the Seminoles back to national prominence.

The physical 6-foot-6, 230-pound Robinson is entering his second season at FSU after transferring from USC ahead of the 2025 season. And as he prepares for what could be his final collegiate campaign, the 21-year-old Miami native is determined to help lead Florida State’s national resurgence in 2026. It’s a revival Robinson believes will benefit the entire college football world.

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“College football is better when Florida State is at their best — that’s just a proven fact,” Robinson said Wednesday during Day 1 of the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff Media Days event in Charlotte, via Warchant. “You can go ask any single college football fan – you can ask a Miami fan – if college football is better when Florida State is good, and I promise you they’ll say ‘Yes.’

"College Football is BETTER when FSU is at their BEST…" 🔥



Florida State WR Duce Robinson wants to do everything he can to help the team he grew up watching be great again. 🍢 pic.twitter.com/DMCxlQASTq — Warchant.com (@Warchant) July 15, 2026

“They may hate us, but it’s undeniable that college football is at its best when Florida State is at its best.”

Robinson fondly remembers FSU’s “powerhouse years” a decade ago when the ‘Noles went 39-3 between 2012-14 under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher. That included a perfect 14-0 season in 2013, when Jameis Winston and Kelvin Benjamin connected on a 2-yard touchdown to cap a thrilling 21-point fourth-quarter comeback in a 34-31 victory over Auburn to claim the 2013 BCS national championship.

Of course, since then, the Seminoles have fallen on hard times, especially over the past couple of years. Since flirting with a Playoff run after going 13-1 and winning the 2023 ACC title, only to have its postseason hopes dashed with a CFP snub on Selection Sunday, Florida State is just 7-17 over the past two seasons. That includes a dismal 2-10 campaign in 2024, the program’s worst season since going 1-10 in 1974, two years before the arrival of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden.

Given those struggles, Robinson is determined to give back to the program and city that’s afforded him so many great opportunities and reestablish the Seminoles as a national power this upcoming season.

“I just want to be apart of that turnaround because of how much Florida State means to me, but then also because of how much (it’s) given to me — they’ve given me the world,” Robinson said. “They’ve changed my life. Florida State, Tallahassee have changed my life, and I just want to see Tallahassee be great again.”