Duke announces contract extension with Manny Diaz

Manny Diaz agreed to a contract extension with Duke through the 2032 season, the school announced Thursday, giving him a two-year extension on his deal after winning the ACC title last season.

Diaz has an 18-9 record entering his third season with the Blue Devils. Diaz, 52, previously served as Miami’s head coach from 2019-21 and the defensive coordinator at Penn State, among other stops.

Duke, a private school, did not announce financial terms of the deal. Diaz’s previous agreement ended in 2030.

“Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University,” athletic director Nina King said in a statement. “His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead. We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future.”

Under Diaz, Duke won nine games in back-to-back seasons. It went 7-5 in the regular season, but the Blue Devils reached the ACC championship game through a tiebreaker. They beat Virginia 27-20 in overtime for their first outright ACC title since 1962. Duke finished the season by winning the Sun Bowl.