Duke guard Darren Harris plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He spent two seasons with the Blue Devils as a contributor off the bench.

Harris appeared in 36 games this past season, averaging 9.7 minutes. He scored 3.3 points per game during that time and put together his best game in February against Notre Dame. He scored 16 points as Duke blew out the Fighting Irish, 100-56, in South Bend.

As a freshman in 2024-25, Harris appeared in 21 games and averaged 2.0 points during that time. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Darren Harris, a Hendron, Va., native, played high school basketball at Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Duke became a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season after winning another ACC title under Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils made a run to the Elite Eight and had a 19-point lead over UConn. However, the Huskies rallied and stunned Duke on Braylon Mullins’ three-pointer with 0.3 second left, sending them to Indianapolis for the Final Four.

Afterward, Scheyer said he had trouble figuring out what exactly to say after such a heartbreaking loss. He also noted how tough it was to end the season in that fashion given how Duke played throughout the year. As for what his message was, Scheyer said he struggled to find the right words given how close the Blue Devils were to a return to the Final Four.

“I’ve never been in a locker room like that before, with that kind of game,” Scheyer told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson during a postgame interview. “These guys have literally done stuff that hasn’t been done before, and you’re literally an inch away from the Promised Land.

“And, we gotta process this together. Just like we’ve done all year. Not gonna stop that now. Bottom line, it’s hard to find meaning in it. Not gonna find meaning in it right now. Gonna be there for them and support em because what they’ve done this season is incredible.”