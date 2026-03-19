Duke makes NCAA Tournament history with first half performance vs. Siena

In one of the most shocking first halves in NCAA Tournament history, No. 1 overall seed Duke trailed No. 16 seed Siena 43-32.

It is the first time in NCAA Tournament history that a No. 1 seed has trailed a No. 16 seed by double-digits at halftime, and the 13th time that a No. 16 seed has led a No. 1 seed at halftime.

It was a first half of ‘anything that can go wrong, will go wrong’ for the Blue Devils. They shot a dreadful 2-15 from three-point range and were actually out rebounded by Siena 18-13. Missing guard Caleb Foster and center Patrick Ngbonga is certainly a massive deal, as Duke looks to surge back in the second half.

“When they say you can’t, God says you can,” Siena guard Gavin Doty said prior to the halftime break. “We’ve got a bunch of guys in that locker room that believe. I’ve been all around the world and not many people believed in us. We’ve got faith, and we’ve got heart. We’ll need a big second half to win this game, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Siena turning defense into offense!



They are ROLLING right now. pic.twitter.com/DqoZKLlxNg — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

Although 13 different No. 16 seeds have led a No. 1 seed at halftime in the NCAA Tournament, just two No. 16 seeds have ever upset a No. 1 seed. The first came back in 2018, when UMBC knocked off Virginia 74-54. The last monstrous upset came in 2023, when Fairleigh Dickinson downed the Zach Edey-led Purdue Boilermakers 63-58. A No. 16 seed has never advanced to the Round of 32, however.

The two teams that have been upset by No. 16 seeds, Virginia and Purdue, made a run to the National Championship Game the following season.