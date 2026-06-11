Duke QB commitment Aidan McPherson transferring to Thomas County Central (Ga.)

Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central are getting one of the top high school football quarterbacks in the state of Georgia.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Aidan McPherson (Duke commitment) confirmed to Rivals on Thursday evening that he’s transferring from Rome (Ga.) to Thomas County Central. Fired Coaches of Georgia reported it first on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My siblings and I have enrolled in Thomas County Schools. Our family made the decision to move closer to our grandparents for a number of reasons and we re excited to be near family again,” McPherson said to Rivals.

The Yellow Jackets, which finished the 2025 season with a undefeated record of 15-0 and won the GHSA Class 5A state championship, are loading up for another title run and have a number of talented players back to do so. One of the players that’s being most watched from the Yellow Jackets is Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins.

The 5-11, 185-pound dual-threat last season at Rome totaled 4,060 all-purpose yards, 46 total touchdowns. McPherson last season threw for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns. The dual-threat passer added 964 yards and 15 scores.

The Yellow Jackets finished the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a undefeated record of 15-0 and won the GHSA Class 5A state championship. Thomas County Central opens up the 2026 season with a home game against Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County.

More about Thomas County Central High School

“Thomas County Central High School, located in Thomasville, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Thomas County Central’s athletic teams are competitive, often achieving success in state-level competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.”