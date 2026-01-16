Duke QB Darian Mensah expected to enter transfer portal

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell On3. The former Tulane transfer led the Blue Devils to an ACC championship in his lone season in Durham. He’s represented by Young Money APAA Sports.

Sources tell On3 that Miami is the clear team to watch in this recruitment. Mensah threw for 3,646 yards with 30 touchdowns and a 68% completion percentage. His total passing yards ranked No. 3 in FBS in 2025, leading the ACC. He was fifth in FBS in passing touchdowns, too.

Duke was paying Mensah at the top of the market for starting quarterbacks, as he signed a two-year, $8 million deal. He was an all-ACC selection in 2025, as Duke won the final three games of the season. He instantly becomes the top available quarterback in the transfer portal, with the window to notify schools set to close at midnight on Friday.

Mensah’s contract calls for Duke to have his exclusive NIL rights and only the Blue Devils have the ability to cancel that. Sources have also told On3 that there is no buyout, despite his decision to enter the portal a breach of contract.

Darian Mensah transferred to Duke in December 2024 following a breakout redshirt freshman season at Tulane. He threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Green Wave went 9-4 and made the American Conference title game.

Mensah previously announced his intentions to stay at Duke for the 2026 season, turning down the chance to enter the NFL draft. Instead, he will be entering the portal and leaving the Blue Devils after one season in Durham.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.